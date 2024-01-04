Winter Sweetz Launches 4th Annual “Sweeter in Texas” Sweepstakes

MISSION, TX – Winter Sweetz, a Texas-based grapefruit brand owned by Lone Star Citrus, announces the launch of its 4th annual “Sweeter in Texas” sweepstakes to educate and celebrate the Texas red grapefruit season with consumers. Now through January 26, Winter Sweetz is offering shoppers a chance to win one of two $500 gift card grand prizes along with a case of 20 Texas red grapefruit.

Through this promotion, Winter Sweetz will educate consumers on Texas red grapefruit season. Additionally, the brand aims to drive online sales and inspire increased consumption during peak production time with recipes, snacking ideas, storage tips and more.

“This year, we are experiencing smaller fruit sizing, however, we want to assure shoppers that this has no impact on the flavor,” said April Flowers, director of marketing at Winter Sweetz. “In addition to increasing awareness of seasonal Texas red grapefruit, we are informing shoppers that size doesn’t always matter when it comes to produce!”

To elevate Texas red grapefruit season alongside the sweepstakes, Winter Sweetz is utilizing a 360-degree marketing campaign that include trade advertising, public relations efforts, social media content, influencer participation, and email marketing direct to consumer to drive entries as well as increase brand awareness.

Visit lonestarcitrus.com to learn more about Lone Star Citrus Growers. For more information on Winter Sweetz and to stay up to date on the sweepstakes, visit www.wintersweetz.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Winter Sweetz

Winter Sweetz is based in Mission, Texas, and is a subdivision of Lone Star Citrus Growers. At Winter Sweetz, the farmers work year-round to ensure the healthiest trees in order to yield the best quality of Texas Red Grapefruit. While Winter Sweetz Texas Red Grapefruits are available on the market during the fall and winter months, they grow during the summer, soaking in as much of the glorious South Texas sun as they can. For more information about Winter Sweetz, visit www.wintersweetz.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Lone Star Citrus Growers

Lone Star Citrus Growers is a company passionate about our products, people, and service. Born of a shared vision to provide the citrus-buying customer an alternative source of Texas citrus, three industry veterans combined their experience, strengths, and resources to launch a dream. The foundation of this dream was built upon gathering a core team of employees that have been with the company since the day the doors opened in 2007. For more information, please visit http://lonestarcitrus.com/.