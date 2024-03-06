New Organic, Bake-at-Home Bread Brand – Essential – Launches at Natural Products Expo West 2024

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Essential, a new Certified Organic, bake-at-home artisanal bread that’s restoring the ancient way of bread making with a 140-year-old sourdough starter, will launch at Natural Products Expo West 2024 Hall E booth 5599A. Both simplifying and romanticizing the bread making process, Essential delivers unmatched, wholesome, and real flavor thanks to a simple, minimal ingredient recipe featuring a sourdough starter that dates back to the Gold Rush era.

Revolutionizing the bakery aisle, Essential serves as a beacon of true innovation within the bread category. With an artisanal bread that is rooted in tradition, it’s bringing shoppers a completely new consumption experience as they savor bread’s rich history in the comfort and convenience of their own homes.

Essential also features Fresh Seal packaging that locks in the bread’s flavor and freshness for months (instead of days) without any freezing required and no chemicals or preservatives ever. For the first time, consumers can enjoy the luxury of having fresh, artisanalbread at their fingertips without worrying about it going bad before they’ve had a chance to eat it. Once consumers are ready to enjoy the bread, all they have to do is take it out of its packaging, pop it into an oven, bake for 12-15 minutes, and enjoy.

“Essential allows you to embark on a journey through time and taste, where the artistry of ancient bread making meets the modern craving for simplicity,” said Kevin Brouillette, President of Essential.“By introducing Essential™ to the $64B bread category, we’re excited to bring genuine innovation to the industry and make it easier than ever for shoppers to enjoy fresh baked bread whenever they’d like. We can’t wait for everyone at the show to get a taste and encourage everyone to stop by our booth!”

At the show, attendees will be able to see and taste Essential’s show-stopping loaves in Sourdough and Parmesan varieties. Essential’s full product lineup includes French Demi, French, Garlic, Italian, and Rosemary flavors. Select SKUs will be available onstore shelves beginning in Q2 of this year at Costco and Whole Foods with additional retailers to follow. SRP $6.99 per loaf.

About Essential

With a goal to bring artisanal flavors back to the bakery aisles of grocery stores, Essential created a line of Certified Organic, bake-at-home artisanalbreads that deliver unmatched flavor and cloud-like fluffiness that you have to taste to believe. With a 140-year-old sourdough starter that dates back to the Gold Rush as the key ingredient in all of its breads, Essential is both simplifying and romanticizing the bread making process.

On top of real and wholesome flavor, Essential introduced a Fresh Seal packaging that locks in bread’s flavor and freshness for months (not days like the other options you see in the bakery section) without any freezing required and no chemicals or preservatives ever. This effort was inspired by the desire to minimize food waste with the understanding that so many households struggle to finish bread before it goes stale or moldy.

For More Information: https://essentialfoodco.com