Elevate Your Morning Ritual with Elmhurst 1925’s Multi-Serve Lattes – Where Clean Ingredients and Rich Coffee Flavors Unite

ELMA, N.Y.–Elmhurst 1925, maker of the world’s finest plant-based dairy products, launched its newest innovation, a Multi-Serve Latte Line. Elmhurst’s Lattes are the cleanest in market and currently available in four delicious varieties: Pistachio Crème, Maple Walnut, Caramel Cashew and Brown Sugar Oat. An additional flavor extension, Toasted Vanilla Almond, is expected to launch later this spring. Like all Elmhurst products, they contain minimal ingredients and are free from gums, oils and added fillers.

"At Elmhurst, it's our mission to offer the cleanest and creamiest plant-based products in market"

As Elmhurst grows their plant-based food and beverage offerings, ready-to-drink Lattes are a natural addition to the brand’s product line-up. By blending their unique variety of clean-label plant milks with premium Arabica cold brew, Elmhurst delivers the creamy coffeehouse flavors shoppers love in a format that’s convenient to enjoy at home. With 95 mg of caffeine and as few as 5 g of sugar, every serving has as much caffeine as a cup of coffee and 81% less sugar than a standard dairy latte. Plus, each 24 oz carton contains (2) 12 oz servings, so consumers can enjoy multiple lattes or share with a friend.

“At Elmhurst, it’s our mission to offer the cleanest and creamiest plant-based products in market,” said Sr. Director of Brand Marketing & Innovation at Elmhurst, Heba Mahmoud. “This commitment to continuous innovation has led us to craft the ultimate dairy-free lattes for coffee lovers. Because we use our smooth & creamy plant milks as a base, these lattes are as rich and flavorful as what you’d get at a coffee shop, without the gums, oils, and high sugar levels you’ll find in other ready-to-drink options. Plus, they’re super versatile when it comes to performance – sure, you can enjoy them over ice, but they also steam and foam beautifully for consumers who take their lattes hot. Our customers know coffee and don’t want to settle, so we worked to bring that café-quality experience home in a ready-to-drink format.”

Elmhurst plant-based lattes offer a clean and convenient coffee option guaranteed to shake up shoppers’ morning routines and the plant-based milk category. With five unique varieties, there is a flavor for everyone:

– Maple Walnut: Inviting notes of warm maple syrup and toasty walnut milk. Simply sweetened with real maple. An excellent source of Omega-3 ALA.

– Pistachio Crème: Notes of vanilla & sweet cream paired with buttery Pistachio Milk and premium Arabica cold brew. Only 5g of sugar per serving.

– Brown Sugar Oat: A cozy blend of Arabica cold brew, oat milk and real brown sugar. Just like everyone’s favorite shaken espresso, but cleanly crafted and ready to enjoy at home.

– Caramel Cashew: Notes of buttery caramel mixed with layers of cashew milk and cold brew coffee for the perfect balance of sweet and creamy. Only 5 g of sugar per serving.

– Coming Soon – Toasted Vanilla Almond: A bold and balanced blend of sweet vanilla, toasty almonds, and Arabica cold brew. Only 5 g of sugar per serving.

Unlike other plant-based lattes made with unnecessary preservatives, artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums, fillers, oils and emulsifiers, Elmhurst’s are crafted with only the simplest ingredients. Consistently one of the cleanest plant-based brands available, Elmhurst avoids the use of gums, oils and filler ingredients. Instead, the natural creaminess of their products comes solely from real nuts and whole grains that provide natural protein, dietary fiber, and healthy fats. With just 6g or less sugar per serving, Elmhurst’s Lattes set themselves apart from the ultra-sweetened pre-packaged latte products in the market.

Like all Elmhurst products, the Plant-Based Multi-Serve Lattes are Non-GMO Product Verified, gluten-free, dairy-free, OU Kosher, vegan, and crafted through the company’s unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the nutritional components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy plant milk, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. HydroRelease™ upcycles any waste into energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

As a part of Elmhurst’s ongoing recycling program, currently saving approximately 10,000 mature trees annually, all cartons are 100% recyclable and made from FSC-certified paperboard. The brand transitioned from plastic to paper-based shipping materials for direct-to-consumer orders and uses primarily PCR materials for molded fiberboard trays and scrap corrugate as protective filler.

Elmhurst’s Lattes are now available online at elmhurst.com at an SRP of $7.99 and will be available on Amazon as well as in-store exclusively at Sprouts this March with more retailers to follow.

Elmhurst’s other plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, The Fresh Market, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Raley’s, Giant, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaw’s and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com, Amazon.com, and Thrive Market. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.