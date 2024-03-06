ABA Unveils Ambitious Five-Year Strategic Plan to Catapult Commercial Baking Industry

Washington, DC – The American Bakers Association (ABA) is proud to announce the launch of its transformative five-year strategic plan. This comprehensive roadmap will elevate the commercial baking industry, positioning ABA as a catalyst for growth and innovation among its members.



“Unveiling our new five-year strategic plan marks a pivotal moment for the American Bakers Association and the entire commercial baking industry,” said Cordia Harrington, ABA Chair and CEO of Crown Bakeries. “We are dedicated and committed to addressing current challenges while taking initiatives to become a leader in innovation to propel industry growth.”



The unveiling of this strategic plan is the culmination of extensive efforts, including over two dozen interviews with leaders from the baker and supplier community, feedback from more than 150 members through surveys, and 42 in-person listening sessions held nationwide. The ABA Board of Directors actively participated in in-person planning sessions to shape a visionary strategy dedicated to advancing the interests of the commercial baking industry.



“With a renewed focus on advocacy, events, thought leadership, and industry trends research, ABA is poised to lead the industry into a new era. The strategic plan reflects our commitment to championing the baking industry, and we are excited to foster a destination workplace, drive category growth, and ensure higher level impact for ABA’s members,” said Eric Dell, ABA President and CEO.



Key Highlights of ABA’s Five-Year Strategic Plan:

Renewed Strategic Focus : ABA’s plan underscores its commitment to driving significant growth and innovation through four key pillars: engaging advocacy impactful events insightful thought leadership comprehensive industry trends research.

: ABA’s plan underscores its commitment to driving significant growth and innovation through four key pillars: Refreshed Core Ideology: The association meticulously redefined its purpose, mission, and vision to align with the current needs of its members. Purpose : Champion the baking industry. Mission : Grow, connect, and enhance the baking industry through compelling advocacy, events and thought leadership. Vision : Position the baking industry as the fastest-growing food industry segment.

Destination Workplace : ABA commits to fostering an industry-wide workplace that is second to none. In collaboration with industry HR professionals, the association aims to raise career awareness among potential talent pools, promote effective HR best practices and thought leadership, and provide high-value resources for member businesses. Advocacy efforts will focus on positively impacting policies that hinder workforce availability and retention.

: ABA commits to fostering an industry-wide workplace that is second to none. In collaboration with industry HR professionals, the association aims to raise career awareness among potential talent pools, promote effective HR best practices and thought leadership, and provide high-value resources for member businesses. Advocacy efforts will focus on positively impacting policies that hinder workforce availability and retention. Category Growth : ABA will collaborate with non-profit organizations and government entities to enhance community food security. The association will champion the positive contributions of baking businesses to the communities they serve and be a platform for innovation opportunities and insights into future-focused consumer trends.

: ABA will collaborate with non-profit organizations and government entities to enhance community food security. The association will champion the positive contributions of baking businesses to the communities they serve and be a platform for innovation opportunities and insights into future-focused consumer trends. Higher Level Impact: ABA pledges to deliver a premium member experience through high-impact programs and services and serve as a conduit for trusted business connections. The association will protect industry interests, unite partners, and foster a strong culture promoting employee development, industry expertise, and longevity.



For a detailed insight into ABA’s five-year strategic plan, please visit https://americanbakers.org/2024strategicplan.





About the American Bakers Association The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 300 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.



Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace.

