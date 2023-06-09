On a Roll and in The Kitchen BEMA Podcasts

BEMA Bakery June 9, 2023

Overland Park, KS: BEMA’s mission is to connect and serve through the provision of education and resources to our members and the industries they serve. This includes sharing information through a range of innovative storytelling media.

In order to better connect with members and share these stories with a wider audience, BEMA recently launched two new podcast formats: On a Roll with Kerwin Brown and In the Kitchen with Kelly and Emily, both featuring the unique perspectives of BEMA staff members and their industry guests.

The Industry On a Roll

Grab your favorite bakery product and pull a chair up to the table as Kerwin Brown explores the personal stories of industry leaders and the obstacles they’ve overcome to get to where they are today. Check out Episode 1 of On a Roll with Kerwin BrownIndustrial Trends in the Baking Industry on the BEMA website under BEMA News/Podcasts.

