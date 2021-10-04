Puratos USA Adds New Clean Label Flavoring Compounds to Plant-Based Product Range

Gourmet bakery ingredient manufacturer Puratos USA is making it easier for bakers to add real fruit to their baked goods.

According to Puratos’ Taste Tomorrow research, consumers consider fruit to be both healthy and tasty. But adding fruit fillings to baked goods can be challenging for bakers: large pieces can clog depositors, the wrong water activity can result in a soggy crust, and adding too much filling may change the functionality of a cake batter or icing. Puratos Classics, a new range of highly concentrated flavoring compounds, aims to resolve these challenges.

“The beauty of Classics is that anyone can use them” says Jessica Blondeel, Senior Product Manager for Patisserie at Puratos USA. “Whether you’re an artisan creating a real lemon mousse cake or a large donut producer looking for an icing made with real strawberries, Classics are the answer. There is no need for special equipment and no need to adapt your recipe.”

