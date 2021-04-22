Puratos USA Launches an Exciting Addition to its Line Up of Real Belgian Chocolate

Puratos USA Bakery April 22, 2021

Puratos USA, leading bakery ingredient and Belgian chocolate supplier, today anounced the newest jewel in their real Belgian Chocolate portfolio for chocolatiers, bakers, and confectioners: Belcolade Selection Amber Cacao-Trace.

As the name implies, Amber chocolate features a bright and warm color with a rich flavor experience that starts with a naturally salted-butter caramel boost and finishes with sweet cooked and creamy milk notes. Just like the gem, it is also all natural, clean label, non-GMO, with no artificial flavors; it is given time to express taste at its fullest through a slow and gentle conching process. As a result, it offers a complex bouquet and long-lasting caramel taste.

The product is made with sustainably sourced cocoa beans from Puratos’ unique Cacao-Trace sustainability program, which uses expert fermentation techniques to produce superior chocolate and rewards its cocoa farmers with a Chocolate Bonus of $0.05 per lb of sold. This can add up to 1 to 2 months of additional salary for the farmers.

