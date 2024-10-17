Retail Bakers of American Presents Business of Baking: Profit Strategies for Retail Bakers

Join us for an in-person, all-day event designed to help retail bakers build more profitable businesses. “Business of Baking: Profit Strategies for Retail Bakers” will focus on practical strategies to enhance profitability, covering key topics like pricing, ingredient sourcing, and labor management. This event is part of RBA’s Business of Baking (BOB) initiative, reflecting our ongoing commitment to supporting the retail baking community through small business education and programming.

Supported by the Washington Red Raspberry Commission, this event will be held at Revent’s Artisan Test Bakery, a state-of-the-art facility in Somerset, New Jersey. Attendees will benefit from lectures by industry experts and a demonstration showcasing innovative baking techniques.

Featured Speakers and Topics:

Kristin Egan, CMB Kristin Egan, a Certified Master Baker, is an accomplished pastry chef and educator with extensive experience in some of New York City’s most award-winning restaurants. She is the founder of Egan Sweets, a successful dessert and wedding cake business, and an Associate Professor at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Topic: Streamline Your Bakery: How Automation and Systems Can Save Time and Boost Efficiency

Topics: Costing: Determining Prices and Formula Costing Managing Labor Costs: Implementing Control Limits to Identify Labor Costs and Monitor Productivity

This event provides a unique opportunity for retail bakers to gain actionable insights tailored specifically to their needs and connect with industry peers. By attending, you’ll acquire practical tools and strategies designed to enhance the profitability and efficiency of your bakery business.

Register today to secure your spot in this exclusive event at Revent Ovens’ America’s Test Bakery.

Start Date: 11/2/2024 9:30 AM EDT

End Date: 11/2/2024 4:00 PM EDT

Venue Name: Artisan Test Bakery at ReventLocation:

22 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 2

Somerset, NJ United States 08873

Organization Name: The Retail Bakers of America

Contact:

The Retail Bakers of America

Email: sophie@retailbakersofamerica.org

Phone: (800) 638-0924

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Artisan Test Bakery (Revent), Somerset, New Jersey

Cost: $200 for RBA members / $275 for non-members

Capacity: Limited to 25 attendees