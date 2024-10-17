Challenge Butter and Cookies for Kids’ Cancer Team Up for the Holidays: Challenge for a Cure

DUBLIN, Calif. — This holiday season, Challenge Butter is proud to partner with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer to support their mission of improving treatments for pediatric cancer. The “Challenge for a Cure” initiative invites everyone to join the fight by hosting bake sales or making donations to raise much-needed funds for childhood cancer research.

Individuals and communities can easily sign up to host their bake sale and receive bake sale kits, including guidance from the Cookies for Kids’ Cancer team to ensure success. For those who don’t have time to host an event, you can still make a difference by donating directly to fund life-saving research within the custom microsite .

“We are thrilled to support this heartfelt initiative in partnership with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer,” said Priya Kumar, VP of Marketing at Challenge. “For decades, families across the country have trusted Challenge for their favorite holiday meals and traditions, and this year, we can’t think of a better way to give back than by donating $10,000 to help fund pediatric cancer research. We encourage everyone to join us in this sweet effort by hosting a bake sale or raising awareness in their own way.”

For festive inspiration, Challenge Butter suggests baking their signature Stained Glass Snowflake Cookies, any of the other holiday cookie recipes from the site, or a family favorite from their collection. Between now and 12/31, simply tag @challengebutter and @Cookies4kids along with #ChallengeForACure with your cookie photo to showcase your favorite holiday cookie recipe and raise awareness for the Cookies for Kids’ Cancer bake sales.

This year, Challenge is also introducing a limited-edition holiday pack, featuring their signature Elk in a festive winter setting. The box inside also features the signature Stained Glass Snowflake Cookie recipe .

“We are incredibly grateful for Challenge’s generous donation,” said Gretchen Witt, Executive Director of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer. “Their support will help us make a meaningful impact in the fight against pediatric cancer. We look forward to working together to spread awareness and raise much-needed funds for research.”

How to Participate:

Bake your holiday cookies by December 31st using your favorite recipe or try the Stained Glass Snowflake Cookie featured on Challenge Butter holiday packs. Post your cookie creation on social media and tag @ChallengeButter and @Cookies4Kids. Make a difference by using the hashtag #ChallengeForACure to raise awareness for childhood cancer and inspire others to join the cause.



Actress Olivia Sanabia has baked a batch of Stained Glass Cookies to kick off the partnership by posting a video announcing the campaign on social media, encouraging her followers to get involved. Additionally, Hetal Vasavada (@milkandcardamom), author of Desi Bakes , will share holiday baking traditions and how to host a bake sale to promote the campaign.

Whether hosting a bake sale or donating , every effort helps fund research for better pediatric cancer treatments. For more information or to access the Stained Glass Snowflake Cookie recipe, visit ChallengeDairy.com.

About Challenge

All-natural Challenge butter has been a staple in American kitchens for over a century. It is known for its rich, creamy flavor and high quality. Produced with care using milk from family farms, Challenge Butter continues to be a trusted favorite for everyday cooking and baking.

About Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

Cookies for Kids’ Cancer is a national 501(c)3 non-profit committed to raising funds for research to develop new, improved, and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer — the #1 disease killer of children in the U.S.