Rudi’s Organic Bakery Announces Innovation and Impact Board, Strategically Supporting New Wave of Growth and Expansion

Rudi’s Organic Bakery, makers of premium organic and gluten-free bakery items for almost 50 years, announces the appointment of five industry leaders to its newly-instated Innovation and Impact Board, supporting the brand’s expansion and growth while advising on strengthening Rudi’s ESG efforts, under CEO Jane Miller’s leadership.

The five newly appointed members are:

Sheldon Romer: Founder of Rudi’s and renowned leadership coach, since leaving Rudi’s in 2000

Justin Gold: Founder of Justin’s and nationally recognized sustainability leader

Cynthia Tice: Founder of Lily’s Sweets and strong proponent of women’s empowerment in the workplace

Rick Sterling: Founding Partner of CPG strategic-growth consultancy Sterling-Rice Group (SRG)

Terry Tierney: Operating Partner for Hummingbird Brands and former CEO of Daiya Foods

“I originally joined Rudi’s in 2008, and when I left in 2014, Rudi’s was the #1 organic brand and #2 gluten-free brand in the US. We have the opportunity to return to our former glory with an outstanding internal #dreamteam focused on new and exciting innovation for our retailers and consumers,” said Miller. “As we reinvent and reinvigorate Rudi’s, it’s an honor to welcome five of my highly respected industry colleagues onto our Innovation and Impact Board. Each of these executives believe that Rudi’s has a special place in the hearts of consumers and together, we will bring Rudi’s back to the forefront of the natural industry! We’re incredibly fortunate to have Sheldon, Justin, Cynthia, Rick and Terry join the Rudi’s family, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead.“

“It’s not often you get a second chance with a first love,” shares Romer.

Sheldon spent 24 years as the co-founder and CEO of Rudi’s Organic Bakery. The rewarding experience inspired Sheldon to pivot his life’s work towards strengthening other healthy organizations through coaching, consulting, team building and becoming a trusted advisor.

“My firm previously worked with Rudi’s on positioning strategy and brand identity when Miller was CEO, the first time, and have worked with her on multiple occasions throughout her career,” said Sterling. “Everywhere she goes, she’s been a changemaker, so I was eager to help Miller on her mission to take Rudi’s to new heights, while maintaining the rich history and quality products for which it’s known and loved.”

Amongst the Advisory Board Members, Gold is a neighboring Boulder-brand founder who founded Justin’s, which was acquired by Hormel in 2016. “As a longtime admirer of both the Rudi’s brand and Miller’s leadership, it felt like the right time to be involved with reaffirming the brand’s role in the local community, bakery category and CPG industry as a whole,” said Gold.

Appointment of new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sales Officer

The announcement comes following Miller’s return to the brand, which is an iconic brand in the Natural channel, after a nearly decade-long hiatus, during which she served as CEO within other food CPG brands, including Lily’s Sweets, which sold to Hershey in 2021. Steadfast on maintaining the rich history of Rudi’s, while building a brand that can leverage its bakery heritage with today’s retailers, Rudi’s is also pleased to announce the appointment of CPG leader Adam Hertel as Chief Sales Officer and current board member and investor Kaan Dagalti as Chief Operating Officer.

With innovation and increased distribution on the horizon, Rudi’s wide array of organic and gluten-free, small-batch breads (sourdough, whole wheat, multigrain and more), English muffins, wraps and buns are currently available in retailers across the country, including Whole Foods Market and Kroger, with additional natural and conventional retail availability throughout specific regions.

About Rudi’s Organic Bakery

Founded in 1976 as a small Colorado-based business, Rudi’s Organic Bakery has provided delicious, wholesome Organic and Gluten-Free breads made with small-batch baking techniques to families across the country for nearly five decades.

Rudi’s lineup of small-batch breads includes sourdough loaves, English muffins, wraps, buns, and much more, which are available in stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Kroger.

Rudi’s is backed by Mayfair Equity Partners, based in London