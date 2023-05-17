US Foods CHEF’STORE to Expand Southern Reach With Three New Locations

ROSEMONT, Ill.– US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading food service distributors – announced today it will open new US Foods CHEF’STORE® locations in Roanoke, Va., Greenville, N.C and Fayetteville, N.C. All three locations are expected to open in late fall 2023. Known for outstanding service, convenience and a large selection of competitively priced restaurant-quality products and supplies, CHEF’STORE offers a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up or replenish ingredients and supplies by the case and in individual quantities.

The upcoming warehouse format stores will range between 20,000 and 23,500 square feet and will offer a wide assortment of products, from fresh produce, meat, dairy, and beverages to restaurant equipment, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is open to the public seven days a week and no membership is required.

“As part of the US Foods omni-channel strategy to provide enhanced delivery and retail options to foodservice operators, we are excited to continue to grow the CHEF’STORE footprint,” saidIrfan Badibanga, president of CHEF’STORE. “Our CHEF’STORE locations provide an unmatched solution for restauranters, smaller foodservice operators and price-conscious community members to get the products they need when they need it, and we look forward to serving new and existing customers.”

The Greenville and Fayetteville stores will join two existing CHEF’STORE locations in North Carolina. The Greenville store will be located at 901 Mall Drive, and the Fayetteville store is located at 505 Cross Creek Mall. The Roanoke store will be the second CHEF’STORE location in the state of Virginia, joining the existing location in Lynchburg. The Roanoke store will be located at 1372 Towne Square Blvd.

Since acquiring Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores in April 2020, US Foods has continued to strategically expand its cash and carry market footprint. With the addition of the three new locations, US Foods will have a robust network of more than 90 CHEF’STORE location across 13 states.

To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit CHEFSTORE.com.

About CHEF’STORE

CHEF’STORE offers a customer-centric, warehouse-format shopping experience for wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, CHEF’STORE is also an option for non-profit organizations and the public, and no membership is required. CHEF’STORE locations feature an assortment of thousands of food products including fresh meat, produce, dairy, and deli items. Customers will also be able to shop for grocery products, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies, and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is owned by US Foods and offers more than 85 locations nationwide across 13 states. Visit CHEFSTORE.com to learn more.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.