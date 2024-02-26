US Foods CHEF’STORE Continues Steady Growth With Five New Store Openings Planned in 2024

ROSEMONT, Ill.– US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – announced today its plan to open five new CHEF’STORE® locations in 2024. The new stores will be in Beaverton, Ore.; Hampton, Va.; Hickory, N.C.; Sandy Springs, Ga.; and Virginia Beach, Va. The new locations are expected to open in the second half of 2024. CHEF’STORE offers a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up or replenish ingredients and supplies by the case and in individual quantities. The new warehouse format stores will offer a wide assortment of products from fresh produce, meat, dairy, and beverages to restaurant equipment, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is open to the public seven days a week and no membership is required.

"Our continued growth plans support our commitment to serving independent restaurant owners, foodservice operators, and community members with the products they need, exactly when they need them." – Irfan Badibanga, President of CHEF'STORE.

“We are thrilled to enhance our store footprint into new areas of the country where we can serve existing and new customers with exceptional value and service, and a vast selection of competitively priced restaurant-quality products and supplies,” said Irfan Badibanga, president of CHEF’STORE. “Our continued growth plans support our commitment to serving independent restaurant owners, foodservice operators, and community members with the products they need, exactly when they need them.”

The Beaverton store will be located at 16305 NW. Cornell Road and will be the 22nd location in Oregon. The new Virginia locations in Hampton Town Centre at 1 Towne Centre Way and 4001 Virgina Beach Blvd. in Collins Square Shopping Center will be the third and fourth CHEF’STORE locations in Virgina. The Hickory store, located at 521 U.S. Highway 70 SW., will be the fifth CHEF’STORE in North Carolina. The Sandy Springs store, located at 6337 Roswell Road NE., will be the first CHEF’STORE in Georgia.

With the inclusion of the five new locations, US Foods will now have a network of more than 95 CHEF’STORE locations across 14 states by year-end.

To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit CHEFSTORE.com.

About CHEF’STORE

CHEF’STORE, “Built for chefs, open to everyone,” offers a customer-centric, warehouse-format shopping experience for wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, CHEF’STORE is also an option for non-profit organizations and the public, and no membership is required. CHEF’STORE locations feature an assortment of thousands of food products including fresh meat, produce, dairy, and deli items. Customers will also be able to shop for grocery products, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies, and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is owned by US Foods and offers more than 90 locations nationwide across 13 states. Visit CHEFSTORE.com to learn more.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

