Wild Alaska Pollock Launches in Second Major Sports Venue

Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Retail & FoodService, Seafood February 26, 2024

NEW YORK— New York Islanders fans and concert and event goers at New York’s UBS Arena will now have more healthful and sustainable offerings to satisfy their hunger, as several food venues throughout the arena will now menu Wild Alaska Pollock, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced today. Unique and seasonal menu items will be available to members of the UBS Arena’s DIME Club while other concert and game-goers will be able to order Wild Alaska Pollock in their tacos, bowls or nachos at the arena’s Central Market. This partnership, funded by GAPP and Trident Seafoods launched recently and will continue for the next several months, and hopefully beyond.

“There’s a massive opportunity for seafood at sports and events venues, something GAPP has been invested in capitalizing on,” said Craig Morris, GAPP CEO. “The Wild Alaska Pollock menu items at Climate Pledge Arena’s Fork & Fin marketplace have been incredibly successful, and we have no doubt that Wild Alaska Pollock will perform just as well in New York at UBS Arena.” 

Chefs with UBS Arena cooked up new menu items both for the DIME Club and Central Market, with different menu items in the DIME Club being featured during each game or event. At the February 13th New York Islanders game, seafood-influencer Emily De Sousa joined GAPP Chairman Bob Desautel and CEO Craig Morris to sample some of that night’s menu items including Blackened Wild Alaska Pollock Street Tacos and a Potato Crusted Wild Alaska Pollock with Roasted Veggies and Bruschetta. Early reports from season-ticket holders and UBS staff indicate that the Wild Alaska Pollock items are well-liked.

