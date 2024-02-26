LaBelle Patrimoine Featured as Official Poultry Partner of StarChefs Rising Stars Philadelphia Events

LANCASTER, Pa. — LaBelle Patrimoine, provider of premium poultry delivering the highest quality standards and best-tasting heritage breed products available, will be featured on menus prepared by some of Philadelphia’s best chefs during StarChefs Rising Stars Awards events in February and March.

Slow-grown on family farms in Lancaster County, PA, LaBelle Patrimoine chicken is the gold standard for sustainability and humane farming practices and it is air-chilled, resulting in superior taste and flavor. As LaBelle Patrimoine is the official poultry partner for Rising Stars Philadelphia, award-winning local chefs will showcase the chickens in their dishes at exclusive industry events and during Restaurant Week, Feb. 28 – March 13.

“As more and more discerning chefs choose us as their top choice for their signature poultry dishes, it’s an honor to be part of StarChefs Rising Stars Philadelphia to introduce even more industry members to our brand so they can experience LaBelle Patrimoine’s superior flavor and texture,” said Mike Charles, Founder, CEO & sixth-generation farmer. “We can’t wait to see and taste what the prestigious chefs create with our exceptional chicken at various events in Philadelphia so the trade and consumers alike can taste our ‘grown as promised’ difference.”

As the official poultry provider for StarChefs Rising Stars Philadelphia events, LaBelle Patrimoine chickens will be featured on menus by:

Chef Nicholas Elmi of Restaurant Laurel, winner of “Top Chef” Season 11 and 2013 StarChefs Philadelphia Rising Stars Award Winner, will showcase LaBelle Patrimoine chicken at the exclusive Honorees Dinner for Rising Stars winners on Feb. 27. He will prepare LaBelle Patrimoine Chicken Breasts stuffed with Chicken Mousse.

Chef Eli Collins, Executive Chef of a.kitchen + a.bar, who was named 2022 Best Chef in Philadelphia Magazine’s Best of Philly awards, will feature Grilled LaBelle Patrimoine Chicken with Kohlrabi, Cabbage, Foie Gras Jus, and Honey-Onion Bread during Restaurant Week, Feb. 28 – March 13. Sommelier Frank Kinyon who is a Rising Star winner, has paired the dish with Viura, Alonso & Pedrajo, Nauda Viura, Rioja Spain, 2021.

Chef Andrew Magee of Martha will use LaBelle Patrimoine poultry to serve Smoked Chicken Wings with Honey Butter and Chile at an industry-only late night party open to all Philadelphia hospitality professionals on Feb. 28 starting at 10:00 p.m.

“RisingStars Philadelphia provides the opportunity for the industry and diners alike to experience the honorees’ signature dishes and drinks prepared with the very best of the best ingredients, like Lancaster County’s LaBelle Patrimoine chicken,” said Will Blunt, Managing Partner of StarChefs Magazine. “With its poultry products of the highest quality, LaBelle Patrimoine is sure to inspire Philly’s culinary greats.”

LaBelle Patrimoine’s heritage chicken breed descends from France’s favorite chicken, the LaBelle Rouge. It is a slow-growing breed that takes two times longer to mature than most modern commercialized birds where conventional poultry producers prioritize unnaturally fast growth without consideration for welfare or quality.

For restaurants, LaBelle Patrimoine can be ordered through Chefs Warehouse, Fells Point Wholesale Meats and Crescent, or by contacting info@labelle-patrimoine.com.

Product spec sheets can be found here.

Consumers can find whole, split and spatchcock chickens at Whole Foods Market. They will be on sale at Philadelphia and surrounding stores, from February 28 until March 6, 2024. Products are also available on the company’s online store.

LaBelle Patrimoine is part of Global Animal Partnership’s Better Chicken Project, a collaboration establishing a research-based framework for re-inventing the modern-day broiler chicken, and the Better Chicken Commitment, signaling to consumers concerned about where their food comes from and how it is produced, that they are meeting rising expectations for animal welfare, sustainability, and food quality. The brand was also recently designated as Regeneratively Raised by the USDA.

