Morey’s Takes Consumers on an International Culinary Adventure This Lent with Seven Weeks of Chef-Crafted Recipes Showcasing Delicious Global Flavors

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Morey’s (moreys.com), which has been providing Americans with top-quality, great-tasting fish and seafood for nearly 90 years, is taking consumers around the world in seven weeks this Lent with chef-inspired recipes that showcase the flavors of international destinations.

Each week from now through March 30, Morey’s Cooking Club is highlighting recipes, cooking techniques, kitchen playlists and more from seven countries with rich culinary traditions: Thailand, Greece, Jordan, Mexico, Italy, India and Japan.

Throughout the campaign, consumers can find shoppable recipes on moreys.com that feature favorite Morey’s products like Wild Salmon Seasoned Grill and Wild Cod Butter & Herb. The company is partnering with social media influencers to drive engagement and hosting weekly giveaways worth over $100 each on Instagram and Facebook.

“Morey’s Cooking Club is a great way for the Morey’s community of home cooks to grab their virtual passports and bring far-away flavors into their very own kitchens,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for Rich’s Consumer Brands Division. “Lent is traditionally the time of year when the most seafood is consumed, and Morey’s tries to tap into that with fun and creative ways to connect consumers with our top-quality products.”

ABOUT MOREY’S

Since 1937, Morey’s has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey’s products include premium fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey’s is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey’s and our retail partners. Above all, Morey’s remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.