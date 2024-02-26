Governor Ivey Announces Conecuh Sausage Expanding to Andalusia in $58 Million Growth Project, Creating 110 Jobs

The Office of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Meat & Poultry February 26, 2024

ANDALUSIA – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Conecuh Sausage, an iconic Alabama maker of hickory smoked sausages, plans to invest nearly $58 million to open a second production facility in the state, creating 110 jobs in Andalusia.

Conecuh Sausage was founded in Evergreen in 1947, and the production location in Conecuh County will remain operational as the company expands to meet increasing demand for its products.

“Conecuh Sausage is a landmark homegrown brand, and I am thrilled to see that the company continues to grow and thrive right here in ‘Sweet Home Alabama’,” said Governor Ivey. “This growth project will allow Conecuh Sausage to extend the reach of its brand and put its distinctive Alabama flavors in even more kitchens.”

