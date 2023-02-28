Morey’s Launches ‘Friday Night Cooking Club’ to Help Elevate Fish Fridays During Lent

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Morey’s (moreys.com), which has been providing Americans with top-quality, great-tasting fish and seafood for nearly 90 years, is giving consumers an exciting new opportunity to enjoy fish meals during Lent — when seafood purchases are at their highest.

Every Friday from now through April 7, the Morey’s Friday Night Cooking Club will partner with a food influencer to share a delicious chef-crafted dinner recipe that features Morey’s seafood products. The series kicks off today on Instagram with @thefeedfeed sharing the recipe for a Mediterranean salmon bowl featuring Wild Salmon Seasoned Grill from Morey’s. The other foodies showcasing both simple and unique recipes include:

March 3: @pestoandpotatoes

March 10: @cookingwithawallflower

March 17: @cookedbymike

March 24: @saltsugarspice

March 31: @aflavorjournal

April 7: @thegreatspoonfeed

The Friday Night Cooking Club empowers home cooks to effortlessly prepare delicious meals with minimal time investment. Morey’s will provide the inspiration, recipes, and guidance, and home cooks just need to purchase the ingredients and tune in on Friday nights. Consumers will stay updated on upcoming meals through social media, email, texts, and https://moreys.com/fridaynightcookingclub/ .

“The Morey’s Friday Night Cooking Club is a perfect way for the Morey’s community of home cooks to connect over elevated Fish Fridays along with curated meals and their favorite social media foodies,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for Rich’s Consumer Brands Division. “Knowing that the Lenten period is traditionally the time of year when the most seafood is consumed, Morey’s aims to capitalize on that momentum with this fun, communal, and delicious campaign.”

This year during Lent, when Friday comes around, remember: Make dinner, not reservations. Fans can head over to https://moreys.com/fridaynightcookingclub/ to sign up for Friday Night Cooking Club, claim a coupon discount on their next purchase and win prizes.

ABOUT MOREY’S

Since 1937, Morey’s has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey’s products include premium fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey’s is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey’s and our retail partners. Above all, Morey’s remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.