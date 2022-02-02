SIGEP 2022: New Dates, The Dolce Season Starts in March

Rimini, 21 – SIGEP – The Dolce World Expo is set to physically meet its community from 12th to 16th March at Rimini Expo Centre. A decision that Italian Exhibition Group already announced at the end of December, after having consulted the market and trade associations, to allow a better attendance of buyers, both from Italy and abroad, at the highly abundant showcase of products and innovation. And to safely experience the programme of events in the Arenas and Vision Plaza and the kaleidoscope of knowledge, business and trends that make this tradeshow the Italian world ambassador of dolce foodservice.

The new dates will include the four Arenas dedicated to Gelato, during which gelato makers and pastry chefs will be selected to take part in the Gelato European Cup in 2023; Pastry, with the voices, recipes and show cooking of Master Pastry Chefs on the road to environmental and business sustainability; Bakery, which spans tradition and the exploration of raw materials; and Coffee with competitions for the World Coffee Championships and World Cup Tasters. The same applies to the international panels in Vision Plaza, where the NPD Group’s economic analysts, the main associations and media partners will each take turns. The entire SIGEP community is waiting for the pandemic indicators to overcome the critical phase in the wake of vaccination campaign intensification.

March, in agreement with supply chains, trade associations, Italian and international Master Confectioners, gelato makers, bakers and coffee specialists, is therefore the best possible time to present the 2022 trends to the market and start the new dolce foodservice season. An understanding that also extends to the local area, thanks to the extensive collaboration of hoteliers in shifting bookings already made for January to the new dates in March with no extra expense for Sigep exhibitors and visitors.

Furthermore, Italian Exhibition Group’s digital platform will be open for visitors as of 10th February to offer a preview of exhibitors’ latest products and the full programme of events that operators will be able to appreciate live at the show in March.

The Digital Agenda for business across time zones has been confirmed as 16th to 18th March

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has, with its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, achieved national leadership over the years in the organisation of trade shows and conferences. The development of activities abroad – also through joint-ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico and India, for example – now sees the company positioned among the top European operators in the sector.

This press release contains forecast elements and estimates that reflect the management’s current opinions (“forward-looking statements”), particularly regarding future management performance, realization of investments, cash flow trends and the evolution of the financial structure. For their very nature, forward-looking statements have a component of risk and uncertainty, as they depend on the occurrence of future events. The effective results may differ (even significantly) from those announced, due to numerous factors, including, only by way of example: food service market and tourist flow trends in Italy, gold and jewellery market trends, green economy market trends; the evolution of raw material prices; general macroeconomic conditions; geopolitical factors and evolutions in the legislative framework. Moreover, the information contained in this release, does not claim to be complete, and has not been verified by independent third parties. Forecasts, estimates and objectives contained herein are based on the information available to the Company as at the date of this release.