Silver Hills Welcomes Gerry Moroso as National Sales Director for Canada

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia — Silver Hills, the parent company behind better-for-you-brands Silver Hills Bakery, One Degree Organic Foods and Little Northern Bakehouse, today announces Gerry Moroso to the role of National Director, Sales – Canada effective April 20, 2020.

Moroso brings over 25 years’ experience in CPG Sales, representing a broad range of categories and customers from coast to coast. Most recently a Director of Key Accounts with Global Appetite, Moroso began his Sales career in 1993 with Warner Lambert Canada (Adams division) as a Territory and District Sales Manager. He then moved to National Account level roles through several mergers and acquisitions with Pfizer and Cadbury Adams, followed by Team Lead roles at Reckitt Benckiser.

In 2009 Moroso joined Pinnacle Foods Canada (now Conagra Brands) as a Manager, National Customer Development, working with their Broker partners in all regions of Canada. He moved upwards to become a Director leading Sobeys, Walmart, Loblaws, Longo’s and Giant Tiger and spent the next decade building strategic partnerships, driving sales, mentoring teams and building in-house capabilities for direct account management.

As the newest member of the Silver Hills Sales Team, Moroso will oversee, plan, and direct all sales activities for the organization in Canada.

“We’re excited to have Gerry pair his deep knowledge of the Canadian market and the better-for-you space with his passion about selling our premium line-up of natural and organic brands! He’s an excellent addition to our team,” says Danny Houghton, Chief Customer Officer.

“I am very excited to be joining the Silver Hills Team!” says Gerry. “I want to continue my journey with Silver Hills representing fresh, wholesome products that help promote a healthier lifestyle which we need more than ever right now as we help each other navigate through challenging times.”

About Silver Hills



Established in 1989, Silver Hills grew out of the Silver Hills Guest House, where one of the company’s founders began baking bread from sprouted whole grains. Starting with Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, the company began establishing other brands to align with healthy dietary choices, including One Degree Organic Foods for sprouted and organic breads and cereals with complete ingredient traceability as well as and then launching the gluten free brand Little Northern Bakehouse in 2015. Silver Hills’ goal is to produce wholesome vegan, non-GMO products to inspire healthier living through healthier choices. The company operates a large, world-class GFSI-certified sprouted bakery facility based in Abbotsford, BC, Canada.