Soozy’s Grain-Free Launches Cookies Nationwide at Whole Foods Market

NEW YORK – Soozy’s Grain-Free, a nutrient-dense baked goods innovator, officially announced the launch of its shelf-stable cookies. Soozy’s new cookie line is the company’s first product in the shelf-stable category, expanding its promise to make innovative nutrient-dense alternatives of favorite foods more accessible.

Soozy’s skips questionable ingredients commonly found in many alternative and conventional baked goods products sold in grocery stores. The grain-free and plant-based cookies are full of nutrient-rich ingredients like almond flour and cassava flour. The cookies are Certified Vegan and made without: gluten, grains, dairy, eggs, and soy, and are naturally low-carb and low-sugar. The cookies come in three varieties: Chocolate Chip, N’Oatmeal Raisin, and Birthday Cake, and are available exclusively at Whole Food Market stores nationwide.

Chocolate Chip Cookies: Soozy’s chocolate chip cookies are packed with wholesome ingredients like almond flour, chia seeds, and coconut sugar. Dairy-free chocolate chips match any sweet craving but with 50 percent less sugar than a traditional gluten-free cookie.

N’Oatmeal Raisin Cookies: Soozy’s grain-free oatmeal raisin cookies are filled with nourishing ingredients like almond flour, shredded coconut, and currants. The soft-baked cookies have the texture of oats, without the grains, for the ultimate grain-free experience.

Birthday Cake Cookies: Soozy’s festive birthday cake cookies celebrate being nutrient-packed with almond flour, coconut sugar, and clean-ingredient sprinkles. With a hint of real vanilla bean, these soft cookies deliver a joyful, low-sugar snack-time alternative.

“We are beyond excited to be introducing our first shelf-stable product to consumers,” says Mason Sexton, Co-Founder & CEO of Soozy’s Grain-Free. “Our grain-free cookies have the same delicious taste and texture as a traditional cookie, all without compromising our high standard of ingredients. At Soozy’s, we don’t think that consumers should have to sacrifice taste for nutrition, or nutrition for taste – we believe that they can, and should, have it all: a product that’s nutrient-rich, tastes great and makes them feel their absolute best.”

All of Soozy’s Grain-Free products are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Glyphosate Residue Free, made without sugar alcohols or substitutes, and are made without gums and stabilizers. The new line of cookies expands upon the company’s portfolio, which also includes grain-free muffins and donuts. All cookies are sold and packaged as 4 individually wrapped 2-cookie packs for $5.99 (MSRP).

About Soozy’s Grain-Free:

Founded in 2016 out of an NYC apartment by Susan Chen and Mason Sexton, Soozy’s is a grain-free baked goods company committed to the best real ingredients and unbelievable taste. Soozy’s is inspired by those who share the same spirit of championing a better way to enjoy their favorite foods, putting people and communities first. Soozy’s got their start with frozen grain-free, ready-to-eat muffins, and donuts and has since expanded its portfolio with their plant-based, shelf-stable cookie line. Soozy’s celebrates being a minority-founded and women-led business.

For more information on Soozy’s Grain-Free products, visit http://www.soozysgrainfree.com or join their #brunchsquad on social media: @soozysgrainfree on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Pinterest. Soozy’s. Best ingredients. Best taste. Best you.