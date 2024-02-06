The Bake Sale in West Allis Acquires Bread Recipes from Closed Lakeside Bakery

The closure of Krieg’s Lakeside Bakery in early January left its regular retail customers without a go-to for breads, cakes and pastries. When the bakery followed with the shutdown of its wholesale business, one customer — The Bake Sale in West Allis — didn’t want to lose what owner Mark Lutz called the best hard roll in town.

Lutz and his bakery manager, Allison Collard, reached out to Lakeside Bakery owner Karen Krieg after learning that the wholesale products would no longer be available. They asked if she could show them how to make the breads and share her recipes.

She agreed, Lutz said. Krieg could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. A large “For Sale” sign has been posted on the bakery’s front window at 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Milwaukee Business Journal