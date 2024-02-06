National Chicken Council Highlights Chicken Industry’s Efforts to Reduce Food Waste

Says burdensome regulations counter to food waste efforts

In comments submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Chicken Council (NCC) outlined the many ways in which chicken producers reduce food waste, recycle byproducts and utilize products that would otherwise be destined for landfills. The comments were in response to the agency’s proposed Draft National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organics.

In its comments, NCC emphasized several important points and areas for enhancing the National Strategy, including:

The Use of Byproducts. A perfect example of minimizing food waste is the use of various byproducts in chicken feed, including bakery meal, animal proteins/fats, distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), and peanut meal. By nature, chickens are excellent at upcycling as they can readily digest these byproducts that would otherwise go to waste and turn them into protein for energy.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: National Chicken Council