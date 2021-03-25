U.S. Sugar to Buy Imperial Sugar From Louis Dreyfus

NEW YORK – U.S. Sugar has reached an agreement to buy the business and assets of its local rival Imperial Sugar from commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Company, the companies said in statements on Wednesday.

Imperial Sugar operates a refinery at Port Wentworth in Savannah, Georgia, and a sugar transfer and liquification facility in Ludlow, Kentucky. It was bought by Louis Dreyfus in 2012 for $78 million.

U.S. Sugar farms 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) of sugar cane and operates a large milling and refining installation in Clewiston, Florida.

