3 Ways Allulose Impacts Your Nutrition Label

With the rise of Keto and other carb-conscious diets, allulose is gaining popularity as an ingredient for baking, snacks and confectionary.

Allulose or D-psicose is a monosaccharide that occurs naturally and is present in small amounts in wheat, fruits like raisins and dried figs, and in many other foods like molasses, maple syrup, and brown sugar. It can also be synthesized from fructose by enzymatic epimerization, which converts fructose to D-psicose. In the past, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not objected to three Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) notifications regarding the use of this substance as a sugar substitute in certain conventional foods and beverages (GRAS Notification Number (GRN) 400, GRN 498, and GRN 693).

In late October 2020, the FDA published their finalized guidance regarding its use with The Declaration of Allulose and Calories from Allulose on Nutrition and Supplement Facts Labels. The purpose of this guidance is to clarify how allulose may be represented in Nutrition and Supplement Facts Panels.

