AIB International Releases Updated Consolidated Standards for Inspections

The globally recognized AIB International Consolidated Standards for Inspections have been updated to incorporate the latest industry best practices, new regulations, and food safety requirements. The updated consolidated standards will be released on July 25, 2022, and inspections against this updated version will begin January 1, 2023.

Major updates include moving written programs to the Adequacy section; dividing the Food Safety Programs standard into two separate standards for Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC); expanding the Food Defense standard to provide more guidance for a program that can be applied globally; and creating a separate Regulated Food Defense standard to meet the U.S. Intentional Adulteration requirements.

“Our Consolidated Standards for Inspections were originally launched in 1956, and they quickly became the global industry standard due to their unique way of integrating, in a user-friendly, easy-to-understand format, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), common regulatory requirements, and food safety practices. There is no other document on the market that provides the type of prescriptive guidance the way we do,” said Steve Robert, Global Vice-President of Sales, Marketing, and Product Innovation at AIB International.

More information available here: https://www.aibinternational.com/news/aib-international-announces-the-release-of-its-updated-consolidated-standards-for-inspections/