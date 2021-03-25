Rabobank to Go: Foodservice 2020 – Global Outlook

Rabobank Retail & FoodService March 25, 2021

The global market outlook is for foodservice sales to continue to grow, although some tempering is expected due to macroeconomic uncertainties across most geographies. This report explores the foodservice market in various regions and looks at the four main issues for foodservice executives: the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, delivery, input costs, and sustainability.

The Foodservice 2020 Global Outlook explores the issues that are top of mind for foodservice executives. The first of these is the uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. Consumer confidence, a key driver for foodservice, may be under increased pressure in 2020 as economic growth slows down and geopolitical events add uncertainty and an overall negative sentiment in a number of relevant foodservice markets. On the other hand, purchasing power is expected to be stable. For foodservice operators, it is crucial to secure the customers’ share of wallet. Convenience and customer experience are key elements for achieving this.

