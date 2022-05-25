American Dairy Association North East Announces New CEO

American Dairy Association North East Dairy May 25, 2022

SYRACUSE, NY – American Dairy Association North East dairy farmer board of directors, representing 9,000 northeast dairy farmers, is pleased to announce John Chrisman is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization. As CEO, Chrisman will lead the organization to fulfill its mission to promote dairy and serve as the association’s key liaison with industry and government leaders.

Prior to being named CEO, Chrisman held senior leadership positions in retail marketing, producer relations, school marketing, processor relations, and hunger relief. His passion for the dairy industry extends beyond the job. He believes the relationships he developed within agriculture and associated industries over the past 21 years shaped him into the person he is today.

“Over the years, I have performed a wide range of functions, which allowed me to work one-on-one with dairy farmers as well as consumers. I believe my experience and insight will be key to elevating our programs in retail, schools, broadcast media, and digital marketing to meet demand of consumers,” says Chrisman.

“With more than two decades of experience leading multiple departments in dairy promotion, John is perfectly suited for this new challenge,” says ADANE Board President Audrey Donahoe. “We are thrilled to have someone with such knowledge and commitment to dairy farmers lead our organization into the future.”

Chrisman says he is humbled to be selected by dairy farmers for the role. “There are no better or harder working people than the dairy farmers who I will represent. I am both honored and privileged to have been chosen and trusted to lead the organization on their behalf.”

Chrisman joined dairy promotion in 2001 with American Dairy Association Mideast in Ohio and continued his career with Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program based in Philadelphia. These two groups merged with American Dairy Association & Dairy Council in Syracuse, New York, in 2016 to become American Dairy Association North East.

Chrisman holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh, Pa. He will start in his new position as Chief Executive Officer of ADANE on June 2, 2022. Chrisman succeeds Rick Naczi who is retiring after 32 years of leading the regional dairy checkoff promotion group.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.

Related Articles

Dairy

More Than $ 23,000 Raised For Milk Through Fill a Glass With Hope Campaign During National Dairy Month

American Dairy Association North East Dairy July 13, 2020

American Dairy Association North East partnered with Price Chopper/Market 32 for the Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign during National Dairy Month that raised $23,011, including a $13,661 match from the retailer. Shoppers “rounded up” their change at checkout throughout the month of June to help local food bank secure more than 10,000 half-gallons of milk for local families in need.

Dairy

National School Breakfast Week Promotes Milk, Dairy Foods

American Dairy Association North East Dairy, Retail & FoodService March 14, 2019

In recognition of National School Breakfast Week March 4-8, American Dairy Association North East hosted an event in Annapolis, Maryland, to recognize the state’s successful school breakfast programs. The federally-funded programs make it possible for all students to have access to a nutritious breakfast every day – one that includes milk and dairy foods.