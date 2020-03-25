American Dairy Association North East: Food Banks are in Desperate Need of Assistance

PHILADELPHIA — All over the world, families are being told to shelter in place and to practice “social distancing.” It’s imperative to do what’s necessary to get through these times, but the need to feed ourselves and families continues. Grocery stores are seen as “essential businesses” and have employees available to restock shelves. However, food banks, which are still open and vital amid the present health crisis, do not have paid staff and are in need of volunteers to ensure staples like milk, cereal and canned goods get to those in need.

Here is a list of food banks to contact if you are able to volunteer:

Pennsylvania
Philabundance (Philadelphia)
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
Westmoreland County Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania
Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania
Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County

New York
Food Bank for New York City
Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York
Foodlink (Rochester)
Food Bank of Central New York
Food Bank of Southern Tier (Elmira)
Food Bank of WNY
Feeding Westchester

New Jersey
Food Bank of South Jersey
Community Food Bank of New Jersey

Maryland
Maryland Food Bank

Delaware
Food Bank of Delaware

Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia
Capital Area Food Bank

About American Dairy Association North East

The American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is the local affiliate of the National Dairy Council® and the regional consolidation of three promotion organizations including the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program. Committed to nutrition education and research-based communications, ADANE provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. Funded by dairy checkoff dollars from more than 10,000 dairy farm families in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and northern Virginia, ADANE works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™ to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the North East region. For more information, visit AmericanDairy.com.

