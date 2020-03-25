American Dairy Association North East: Food Banks are in Desperate Need of Assistance

PHILADELPHIA — All over the world, families are being told to shelter in place and to practice “social distancing.” It’s imperative to do what’s necessary to get through these times, but the need to feed ourselves and families continues. Grocery stores are seen as “essential businesses” and have employees available to restock shelves. However, food banks, which are still open and vital amid the present health crisis, do not have paid staff and are in need of volunteers to ensure staples like milk, cereal and canned goods get to those in need.

Here is a list of food banks to contact if you are able to volunteer:

Pennsylvania

Philabundance (Philadelphia)

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Westmoreland County Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County

New York

Food Bank for New York City

Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York

Foodlink (Rochester)

Food Bank of Central New York

Food Bank of Southern Tier (Elmira)

Food Bank of WNY

Feeding Westchester

New Jersey

Food Bank of South Jersey

Community Food Bank of New Jersey

Maryland

Maryland Food Bank

Delaware

Food Bank of Delaware

Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia

Capital Area Food Bank

