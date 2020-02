SANBORN—There is a longtime business in Sanborn that has had a legendary impact on the community.

Associated Milk Producers Inc. has had a presence in the O’Brien County city of nearly 1,400 for 50 years and is showing no signs of slowing down.

New cheese-making equipment and technology installed in 2018 at AMPI’s Sanborn facility more than doubled cheese production to meet growing customer demand.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NWIowa.com