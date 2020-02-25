PA Milk Processors Get Opportunity To Rebrand Whole Milk

Meadville Tribune Dairy February 25, 2020

Pennsylvania milk processors could seize an opportunity to rebrand whole milk, thanks to flexibility in federal milk labeling requirements.

At the request of the industry, the Bureau of Food Safety issued a guidance memo clarifying Food and Drug Administration requirements and highlighting the opportunity to label Whole Milk as 3.25 percent fat.

“We’re living in a society where people want to know where their food comes from and what’s in it,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “This memo provides clarity to the industry on labeling requirements and offers an opportunity to rebrand Pennsylvania’s state beverage.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Meadville Tribune

