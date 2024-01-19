AWG Brands Introduces New Yogurt Program

New program helps member retailers compete in their marketplaces

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — AWG Brands, the private brands of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), introduced a new yogurt program to help AWG member retailers compete in this $8.9 billion category. The evolving AWG Brands yogurt program, a key category for member retailers, features products comparable with national brand equivalent flavor profiles along with the introduction of items into the AWG Brands portfolio that align with national trends. Discussions with strategic supplier partners and aligned analytics provided by AWG’s Partner Gateway (APG) further facilitated the development and verification of these new items as opportunities that will provide value to AWG retailers.

“APG analytics inform us that AWG member retailers continue to outpace their competition in yogurt sales,” noted Tye Anthony, AWG Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. “The entire team has done a fantastic job of creating even more ways to support the success of member retailers in the dairy department.”

Member retailers and consumers will continue to experience national brand comparable flavor and quality in the Best Choice® 6 oz single-serve assortment, the serving size that accounts for 97.8% of yogurt sales. Best Choice offers 13 flavors in the single-serve assortment including light and original options. The team also added popular flavor offerings to the multi-serve product offering. Eight 32-oz Best Choice options are now available in both original and Greek profiles. Two new Greek indulgent items were added to the Best Choice® Superior Selections® brand. This is the first time Best Choice Superior Selections, AWG Brands’ elevated everyday value brand, is entering the yogurt category.

Another focus area for AWG Brands is in the kids yogurt assortment. Squeezable yogurt tubes have grown 13.5% in the past two years and the new items provide an entry point for kids products into the category. Two multi-flavor yogurt tube boxes are available for the first time in the Best Choice brand.

“We know consumers are expanding how and when they consume yogurt,” said AWG Category Director, Brady Manning. “The new assortment will address the consumer evolution to convenience and indulgence while continuing to provide AWG retailers the ability to remain relevant to these consumer needs.”

All products also feature redesigned labels to grab customers’ attention in-aisle or online.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and more than 3,400 locations throughout 31 states from 9 wholesale Divisions. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2022 were $12.3 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical products, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com.