AYO Almondmilk Yogurt and Celebrity Chef Ayo Have More in Common Than the Name: Their Passion for Healthy and Tasty Plant-Based Eating

Chef Ayo Cherry is joining forces with the AYO Yogurt team to provide delicious recipes for their rich and flavorful almondmilk based yogurt

Keep an eye on AYO Yogurt; a celebrity chef has taken an interest! Chef Ayo Cherry has cooked for celebrity clients like Lil Wayne, Priyanka Chopra, and Da Baby. Now she is joining forces with AYO Almondmilk Yogurt, derived from a 100-year-old family-owned almond farm, to create exciting and tasty dishes with their plant-based yogurt. What do these two AYOs have in common? More than just a name, they share a love of nurturing others with delicious and nutritious food.

“I grew up working in my auntie Una’s restaurant South Side Diner in Tallahassee, Florida. I still remember what it was like going there every day, how she knew everyone’s orders as soon as they walked in,” says Ayo Cherry, Executive Chef and Owner of Served LA. “My auntie knew their names, their kids, hell she knew if they weren’t supposed to eat the fried foods anymore. Watching her is how I learned southern hospitality, caring about people beyond the money they were spending.”

Fast forward about 15 years, and thanks to a referral from another chef, she became the private chef for Lil Wayne, her first celebrity client. From there, she has cooked for people like Priyanka Chopra, Da Baby, and many others. In addition to her private clients, Chef Ayo creates recipes and videos on Buzzfeed, and she even won Supermarket Stakeout on Food Network. Pushed to describe her cooking in just three words, she says, “composed, colorful, and well seasoned.”

What sets AYO Almondmilk Yogurt apart is the power of the 20 almonds in every cup. These almonds have been lovingly grown on the AYO third-generation organic family almond farm. This “Farm to Spoon” philosophy led to AYO Almondmilk Yogurt, lower-sugar and probiotic-rich with three active live cultures. It satisfies even the pickiest eater with its light, creamy, smooth texture. AYO’s four yogurt options all have a decadent taste of either sun-ripened blueberry, strawberry, peach, or vanilla, with a lightly toasted almond flavor, a hit with adults and kids alike.

“We’re excited for the recipes that Chef Ayo has developed with our AYO Almondmilk,”, says AYO Almondmilk Yogurt Founder and third-generation organic almond farmer Matt Billings. “We are always looking for new ways for people to use our yogurt to make healthier, full-flavored recipes, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the AYO family.”

Chef Ayo’s featured recipe collaboration with AYO Almondmilk Yogurt begins with a Southern Peach Cobbler + AYO Peach Pop that was included in Chef AYO Cherry’s DTLA Dinner Club menu. .

Stay tuned to see what recipes Chef Ayo comes up with! Follow AYO Yogurt on Instagram and Facebook @ayoyogurt

Follow Chef Ayo Cherry on Instagram @chefayocherry and her website www.getservedla.com Discover the flavor of AYO Almondmilk Yogurt, a more modern yogurt, at select stores across the US. Find a store near you at https://ayoyogurt.com/store-locator/, along with complete nutrition information and a look at the 100-year family farming legacy behind every creamy cup.

# # #

About AYO Almondmilk Yogurt:

“From farm to spoon, from us to you,” AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the only non-dairy yogurt crafted using organic almonds produced by fourth-generation farmers in California’s San Joaquin Valley who have spent decades perfecting the art of organic almond farming. Run for more than 100 years by the Billings family, Billings Ranches is committed to forward-thinking practices of sustainability, traceability, and vertical integration, which nourish the land they are proud to call home. In new AYO Almond Yogurt, lightly-toasted almond flavor is enriched with live active cultures and the purest, clean ingredients to produce a probiotic-rich, vegan treat the whole family will love. Learn more at ayoyogurt.com.

About Chef AYO

