Babybel Gives the Ultimate Holiday Gift of Me-Time at the Babybelves Holiday Village

The Babybelves Holiday Village will stop in six cities nationwide to lend a hand to busy adults by wrapping presents while they unwrap Babybel cheese.

CHICAGO — This holiday season, fan-favorite snack cheese brand Babybel® is introducing the Babybelves Holiday Village, a festive destination traveling across the country from December 5-20 to offer busy adults a much-needed break from their hectic holiday schedules. Cheese fans can bring gifts for the merry helpers, known as the Babybelves, to wrap while they take a few moments to themselves as they unwrap Babybel’s iconic red wax and enjoy the delicious & creamy, cheese.

While it is a time of cheer, the holiday season can also feel like the to-do list is never ending, leaving adults feeling the need to push aside time for themselves. According to a recent Babybel survey, 66% of millennial parents admitted to using the excuse of wrapping gifts to get some alone time, but this is far from alone time with 75% saying they are interrupted at least occasionally while wrapping. That’s why Babybel is introducing the Babybelves Holiday Village to gift Babybel fans the best present of all – the opportunity to take a moment for themselves amidst this busy time of year.

“There is no denying the holidays get busy, especially for parents juggling the demands of creating festive cheer for their loved ones, while also balancing time for themselves,” said Jessica Dillion, Brand Director for Babybel. “The Babybelves Holiday Village offers the perfect opportunity for a moment to unwind and unwrap a delicious Babybel cheese while still checking items off their holiday to-do list.”

72% of parents wish someone else would do the holiday wrapping for them which is why cheese fans are invited to bring up to five gifts to be wrapped for them at the Babybelves Holiday Village. The Babybelves have everything they need to beautifully wrap the gifts while those who bring presents enjoy a break in the cozy Me-Time Lounge with a free Babybel cheese flight, cup of hot cocoa and opportunity to fill out complimentary Babybel-inspired gift tags.

In addition to providing busy adults with an opportunity to unwind, Babybel is also helping them reclaim their snack habits this holiday season. Babybel is the snack that they can feel good about reaching for all season long. Snackers can enjoy the signature unpeeling of Babybel’s iconic red wax to reveal the creamy and delicious cheese packed with 4g of protein, great for any snacking occasion.

From Dec. 5-20, the Babybelves Holiday Village will travel to six cities across the country to bring some festive cheer and support to Babybel fans this holiday season. The stops include:

New York City on Thursday, Dec. 5 (3:00–10:00 p.m. EST)

Meatpacking District – Gansevoort St. at 9th Ave./Greenwich St., New York, NY 10014

Pioneer Court – 401 N Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611

Seaport (One Seaport Courtyard) – 58 Seaport Blvd., Boston, MA 02210

Galleria Dallas – 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240

Kierland Commons – 15210 N Scottsdale Rd. #305, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Santa Monica Place – 395 Santa Monica Pl., Santa Monica, CA 90401

Babybel fans can go to Babybelves.com now through Dec. 20 to track the Babybelves Holiday Village journey across the nation. Cheese lovers are invited to visit Babybelves.com to print unique Babybel-inspired holiday gift tags to decorate gifts at home and download a digital coupon for $2 off their next purchase of Babybel cheese. To find Babybel products near you, visit babybel.com/product-locator.

Survey Methodology:

The Babybel Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 Nationally Representative U.S. millennial Parents ages 28-43, between September 17th and September 23rd, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted.

About Babybel:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Babybel and Babybel Plant-Based are the perfect snacks for the whole family! Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA, a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for consumers. Bel is a major player in the fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. In addition to Babybel, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. https://belbrandsusa.com/our-brands/