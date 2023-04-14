BelGioioso Invests in Polly-O Brand

Specialty Foods News Dairy April 14, 2023

BelGioioso Cheese, which completed its acquisition of Polly-O cheese two years ago, has announced strategic investments in the brand.

Polly-O cheese has been around since 1899, when Giuseppe Pollio found success making and selling his Fresh Mozzarella on Long Island, New York.   

From Pollio Latticini, a small Italian Deli Store, the business expanded and a plant was built in  Campbell, New York, in 1938. The iconic Polly the Parrot was introduced when the spelling of Pollio changed to the present-day Polly-O brand name in 1948.

