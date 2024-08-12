Butterworks Farm Welcomes New Owners, Expands Organic Grass-Fed Yogurt Reach

WESTFIELD, Vt. — Butterworks Farm, a beloved gem in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, proudly announces its acquisition by Anthony Calderaro, Ania Kuniej, and Joseph Calderaro. This exciting transition marks a new chapter for the farm, a pioneer in grass-fed organic dairy farming since its founding by Jack and Anne Lazor in 1976.

Renowned for its 100% grass-fed organic dairy products made from the buttery, protein-rich, creamy milk of its Jersey cows, Butterworks Farm has earned a loyal customer base through its commitment to both quality products and sustainable farming practices. The farm benefits from a dedicated team of employees and a commitment to the longevity of its vibrant farm ecosystem.

The Lazors started Butterworks Farm with a vision of self-sufficiency, value-added dairy products, and land stewardship. Over 48 years, with their daughter Christine Lazor and her husband, Collin Mahoney, they produced Vermont’s first organic yogurt, expanding into a licensed dairy business with a processing plant and 76 Jersey cows, supported by 400 acres of pastures and hayfields. From the beginning, Butterworks’ cows have been born and raised on the farm, ensuring a healthy herd and high-quality milk.

The new owners are committed to preserving the farm’s legacy of excellence and sustainability. They bring a deep passion for organic farming and a dedication to continuing the traditions established by the Lazors. “We are very excited to become the new owners of this 100% grass-fed organic dairy farm and to continue the cherished tradition started by Jack and Anne Lazor. We share their passion and vision for people, animals, and nature living in balance,” said the new owners.

The new owners also have ambitious plans to expand Butterworks Farm’s reach, aiming to offer their healthy, grass-fed organic products to more customers across existing and new markets.

Butterworks Farm looks forward to this new chapter under the Calderaro family’s ownership and remains dedicated to providing exceptional dairy products to its customers.

About Butterworks Farm:

Butterworks Farm, located in Westfield, VT, produces 100% grass-fed organic dairy products in its on-farm creamery year-round. The farm is home to 76 Jersey cows and diverse pastures and hayfields. Committed to sustainability and quality, Butterworks Farm has been a leader in grass-fed organic dairy farming since 1976.