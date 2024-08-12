Specialities Inc. Introduces Isle of Man Cheddar Cheeses

MILLINGTON, N.J. — Specialities Inc. is pleased to introduce the unique cheeses from the Isle of Man Creamery. The Creamery has been producing their award winning Cheddars for over 90 years. Located on a Unesco Certified Biosphere sight on the Isle of Man, the cooperative receives its milk from 30 local farmers whose cows graze on lush grass 230 plus days a year! This milk allows the Creamery to produce their outstanding cheddars that are then graded to perfection and only selected when the time is right. We know you will taste the difference!

Available in 6.3 ounce pieces or 5.5 pound slicing loafs, Isle of Man offers bold and unique flavors such as Mature Cheddar Cracked Peppercorn, Mature Cheddar Jalapeno, Mature Cheddar Garlic and Chive or Mature Smoked Cheddar as well as traditional Cheddars. “We are thrilled to bring cheeses from the only Creamery on the Isle of Man to the US consumer,” says Ron Schinbeckler, Owner and CEO of Specialities. “The unique climate and happy cows help create amazing cheeses from this island located in the Irish Sea between Ireland and England. We know you’ll taste the difference.”

Founded in 1991, Specialities is an importer, distributor and category builder for specialty, value added food products in the U.S. Deli and Specialty Markets, as well as selected food service distributors. Our “Best of Class” products have origins both foreign and domestic. For more information please visit www.isleofmancreamery.com or www.specialitiesinc.com.