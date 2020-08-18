Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Lawsuit Dismissed in State of Texas

JACKSON, Miss.– Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today issued the following statement regarding dismissal of the State of Texas lawsuit alleging that the Company engaged in price-gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company’s motion to dismiss was granted on August 13, 2020, in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, and therefore the original petition has been dismissed with prejudice. We are grateful the Court dismissed with prejudice all claims brought by the State of Texas against Cal-Maine Foods. As we demonstrated to the Court in our court filings and during oral argument, Cal-Maine Foods has never engaged in price gouging. Since 1957, we have strived to operate with honesty and integrity and will continue to do so going forward. We will also continue to do our part to help those affected by COVID-19 by having our employees follow applicable CDC guidelines and supporting the communities we serve through humanitarian efforts, examples of which can be found at: https://www.calmainefoods.com/community-donations/.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.