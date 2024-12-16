Califia Farms Introduces Single-Serve Tea Lattes

Califia Farms has released two new single-serve versions of its popular Matcha Almond Latte and Chai Almond Latte – made with simple, plant-based ingredients and containing 40% less sugar* than average single-serve coffee & tea blends. A convenient grab-and-go solution for busy routines, Califia Farms’ new single serve tea lattes are perfectly portable and fit into any gym bag, lunchbox or cooler for a smooth and satisfying treat.

The single-serve tea lattes are the newest additions to Califia’s existing single-serve coffee line including Mocha Almond Latte, Almond Latte, and Salted Caramel Almond Latte.

Matcha Almond Latte, 10.5 fl oz – SRP $3.49

Made with real matcha green tea powder plus creamy almond milk, it’s a simple and easy way to enjoy matcha’s bright and uplifting flavor at home—no matcha whisk required.

Available at Whole Foods Market

Chai Almond Latte, 10.5 fl oz – SRP $3.49

Made with real black tea, creamy almond milk and a touch of cinnamon so you can enjoy the classic flavor of a chai latte at home.

Available at Whole Foods Market

*Califia Farms Chai Latte contains 13g of sugar per serving vs. an avg. of 25.6g of sugar per serving of average single-serve coffee and tea blends. Califia Farms Matcha Latte contains 11g of sugar per serving vs. an avg. of 25.6g of sugar per serving of average single-serve coffee and tea blends.