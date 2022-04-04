California Beef Council, Camarena Tequila, and Real California Milk Partner for Tacos, Tequila y Más 2022

In a partnership that combines three key retail categories—meat, dairy and spirits—the California Beef Council (CBC) is again partnering with the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) and E. & J. Gallo’s Camarena Tequila for a co-branded Cinco de Mayo promotion. Dubbed “Tacos, Tequila y Más,” the two-month campaign runs April 1 through May 31 and provides consumers with product offers and savings, recipes, videos and other taco and margarita-inspired content on a single hub at TacoTimeCalifornia.com.

“The TacoTimeCalifornia.com site goes beyond consumer savings to celebrate what we love about tacos. Beef and California Hispanic-style cheese and crema make for a perfect taco. Pair with Camarena—the most awarded tequila—for the ultimate taco night at home,” said Christie Van Egmond, the CBC’s Director of Retail & Foodservice Marketing. “For this year’s campaign, the CBC is focusing on steak tacos with a new featured recipe video, and we’re offering consumers a $3 rebate on a $10 or more beef purchase through Checkout 51.” Camarena Tequila and Real California Milk are offering savings through in-store coupons.

Research from NielsenIQ reveals that the average shopping basket with beef is more than twice that of the typical ring ($115.40 vs. $56.00, respectively), and beef in the basket drives more total store sales than baskets with chicken, pork, or meat alternatives. Heavy beef-buyers, defined as the top 33% of beef purchasers, are more likely to purchase and enjoy alcohol with their meat. In addition, research from IRI shows the average basket ring for natural cheese is $95.76 compared to a much lower $42.90 on average basket without cheese.

“Whether shoppers see the mouth-watering campaign point-of-sale in-store, or they’re shopping online, we’re encouraging them to add these three powerhouse products—beef, cheese and spirits—to their cart so they can create their own Tacos, Tequila y Más experience at home,” Van Egmond said.

Shoppers can take advantage of the following opportunities through TacoTimeCalifornia.com:

Consumer Mobile App Offers and In-Store IRCs: CBC will offer cash-back on beef through the Checkout 51 mobile app. Real California Milk will have in-store IRCs for Hispanic-style cheese and crema, and Camarena Tequila will have in-store bottle-necker savings. Links to offers will be on the campaign landing page, and quantity and pricing terms apply.

Recipe Inspiration: The campaign landing page features 14 clickable recipe images of tacos and margaritas, including a new steak taco recipe and video created by popular food blogger Whitney Bond.

Product Knowledge: Visitors to TacoTimeCalifornia.com can access product, cooking and lifestyle videos directly on the platform.

To “taco bout” more, visit TacoTimeCalifornia.com or contact Christie Van Egmond.

SOURCES: IRI Data 2021; NielsenIQ, Homescan Panel, Understanding the Buyers of Fresh Meat, June 2021

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to position the California beef industry for sustained beef demand growth through promotion, research and education. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.