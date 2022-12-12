California Dairy Innovation Center Releases Q1 2023 Schedule of Dairy Short Course Training Opportunities with a Focus on Innovation

Tracy, Calif. – The California Dairy Innovation Center today released its schedule of 2023 training programs for processors, producers, entrepreneurs, and students. The courses, which have no pre-requisites, will be held at a variety of California locations and are open to all participants.

The preliminary schedule of courses includes:

Coffee, Tea, and Creamers: The Science and Art of Milk in Beverages, which will take place January 10-11, 2023, at Chapman University in Orange County.

“Attendees will learn to roast coffee, experiment with a variety of milk-containing tea and coffee products and processes and conduct many tastings of innovative products. Lectures will be featured from subject matter experts, industry consultants and faculty who will cover a wide range of topics, from cold brews to cream liqueurs, boba teas to ready-to-drink products with extended shelf-life,” said Dr. Anuradha Prakash, Professor of Food Science at Chapman University. “This course will be valuable to processors and entrepreneurs, coffee shops personnel, students, dairy producers and suppliers of flavors and ingredients to the sector. There are no pre-requisites, other than having a curious mind and a passion for innovation. Each attendee will benefit from networking opportunities between participants, and one-on-one time with instructors.”

Early registration (through December 15th) is $75-450. More information is available at www.chapman.edu/CoffeeTeaCreamers.

Better Process Control School is scheduled for January 17-20, 2023, at Chapman University in Orange County. This course applies to processors of low acid, retorted, aseptic and acidified foods and products packaged in metal or plastic cans, glass jars, and flexible pouches. Participants who earn a passing grade on required chapter tests are awarded a Certificate of Completion that indicates satisfactory completion of FDA and USDA-FSIS training requirements. This class is open to all in the dairy industry. Registration is $900. Additional information is available at https://www.chapman.edu/bpcs or by contacting Robyne Kelly at (714) 289-2040 or rokelly@chapman.edu.

Unit Operations in Dairy Processing will be held February 8-9, 2023, at the Dairy Products Technology Center at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. This workshop focuses on the fundamentals and building blocks of dairy processing. Instructors include Cal Poly faculty and staff, industry representatives, equipment and process suppliers, expert consultants.

“This course combines lectures with hands-on demonstrations in the pilot plant. It is a unique opportunity to view equipment and better understand processes behind the production of fluid milk products, cheese, milk concentrates and powders and even ice cream. Our instructors will combine lectures with practical demonstrations of fundamental principles and will showcase innovation from industry equipment suppliers.” says Katy Pankey, Manager, Creamery Production & Industry Short Courses at Cal Poly. “Whether participants are new to industry, wish to advance their careers or need a refresher, this course is sure to bring value.”

This course does not require any pre-requisites and is recommended for production staff and plant operators, supervisors and team leaders wishing to upskill; technical and quality personnel; R&D and new product development personnel; and food entrepreneurs and students considering a career in the dairy processing sector. Participants who complete the course earn Cal Poly Certificates. Registration is $75-350 and preferred Cal Poly rates are available at area hotels. Additional program details and registration information is available at https://dairy.calpoly.edu/short-course-symposia. Questions can be directed to klees@calpoly.edu.

“We are pleased to offer such a robust schedule of educational opportunities at the start of the new year and plan additional short-courses in Q2,” said Veronique Lagrange, CDIC Director. “These sessions are created in collaboration with industry and are designed to meet the need for training in various areas of the state and for multiple product lines. Beyond processors, they also attract entrepreneurs and personnel from related sectors such as equipment, distribution, and ingredients. We are also offering special discounts for students.”

Upcoming courses include:

Practical Cheesemaking: Feta, Fresh & Cream Cheeses (Spring 2023)

Hosted in collaboration with Chico State, this course will be offered at Sierra Nevada Cheese Company in Willows, Calif.

Advanced Cheesemaking (April 2023)

Presented in collaboration with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, this course will be offered at the Dairy Products Technology Center at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Hispanic Cheeses: Production, Characteristics and Utilization (June 2023)

A collaboration between Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Fresno State University, this course will be held at the: Dairy Products Technology Center, San Luis Obispo, Calif.



Short Course and conference programs are co-organized with California Milk Advisory Board’s California Dairy Innovation Center, with partial funding and contributions from Dairy Management Inc., the USDA’s Pacific Coast Coalition Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (hosted by Fresno State) and CMAB. Programs are subject to change. For more info about the CDIC and its educational opportunities, contact vlagrange@cmab.net.

About the California Dairy Innovation Center

The California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) coordinates pre-competitive research and educational training in collaboration with industry, check-off programs, and research/academic institutions in support of a common set of innovation and productivity goals. The CDIC is guided by a Steering Committee that includes California Dairies Inc., California Dairy Research Foundation, California Milk Advisory Board, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Dairy Management Inc., Fresno State University, Hilmar Cheese, Leprino Foods, and UC Davis.