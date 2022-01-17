California Milk Advisory Board Offers Opportunity for Student Ambassadors to Share California Dairy Messages With International Audiences

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced that resumption of the student ambassador internship program in which students represent Real California Milk internationally. Applications are now open for college students to represent Real California Milk this summer in Mexico.

The interns, selected from students enrolled in agriculture-related programs at colleges and universities throughout the state, will be chosen based on academic achievement, connection to the dairy industry and a willingness to travel abroad and learn more about international dairy sales and marketing as well as a plan to work in the California dairy industry in the future.

Over the six-week period, interns will spend time with Imalinx, the CMAB marketing organization located in Mexico, in order to gain a better understanding of these markets, consumer buying habits and promotional efforts on behalf of California’s dairy industry.

“California accounts for more than 33 percent of all U.S. dairy exports, international trade continues to be essential for our continued growth. Over the last decade, the CMAB has worked closely with partners in Mexico to develop markets for California dairy products. This program is focused on providing insight into international dairy marketing for future leaders who will work in the dairy business and one day serve on dairy industry boards and lead industry groups,” said Glenn Millar, Director of International Business Development for the CMAB.

The goal of the CMAB International Internship program is to provide agriculture and dairy college students an opportunity to learn about dairy foods and marketing in the international marketplace. The program looks to develop leaders who will serve on dairy industry boards, work in dairy foods production, processing or sales and marketing.

Interested candidates must submit a completed application, essay, and other requirements by Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Additional information is available at:

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.