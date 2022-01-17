Atalanta Exclusive Partner Dalmatia Launches New Line of Raw and Unfiltered Honeys From Croatia

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is excited to celebrate the launch of Dalmatia’s new premium raw and unfiltered honeys from Croatia. Available for both foodservice and retail, these unique, delicious honeys are in stock now.

The stunning coastal region of Croatia—renowned for its Mediterranean fruits and vegetables, nuts, cheeses, olives, and nut oils— is the inspiration for Dalmatia. They work with local farmers to craft their fine jams, spreads, and honeys. These honeys are full of nuance and flavor, perfect for pairing with cheeses or stirring into tea.

Produced only from May to late June, Chestnut Honey is full-bodied and less sugary tasting than other honey, with a deep color and an herbal aroma. It has a long-lasting flavor, with the slightest hint of welcome bitterness. Dalmatia Chestnut Honey is perfect for pairing with savory or mild cheeses.

Acacia Honey has a delicate, sweet, floral flavor, with notes of vanilla. With a light, bright hue, this nearly transparent honey is made from the nectar of beautiful tree blossoms, which bloom only 10 – 15 days during the year. Drizzle Dalmatia Acacia Honey liberally on Greek yogurt or ricotta or enjoy with crêpes and scones.

Aromatic Forest Honey is produced from Croatian oak trees in late summer when the air is dry, making for an intense, medium-bodied flavor. This honey variety is rare. With a dark color and moderate sweetness, Forest Honey has complex woodsy flavors that pair wonderfully with rich, nutty cheeses like Tuscan pecorino, Parmigiano-Reggiano, or aged Manchego.

Bring your customers a taste of Mediterranean tradition with these one-of-a-kind, gorgeous honeys.