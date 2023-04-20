Real California Milk Launches Second Volume in California Freestyle Ad Campaign in Support of California Dairy

TRACY, Calif. – Vivid colors, diverse locations and delectable foods made delicious with California cheese, butter, yogurt, and ice cream bring to life a new installment in the just launched Real California Milk California Freestyle integrated advertising campaign. California Freestyle Volume II: The Remix, from the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), features three new music tracks and videos that celebrate the diversity of the Golden State from its people to its landscapes and the vibrant cultures that make it a special place to live and give its milk and dairy foods such great flavor.

Produced by Deutsch LA, the campaign includes :30, :15 and :06 second bilingual (English/Spanish) video spots, each tapping into a different musical genre to share the story of Real California Milk. From Country to Reggaeton to Latin Pop, each colorful, energetic music video features lyrics paying homage to the original California Freestyle track with a new twist and setting. Each spot ends on an animated, album-art inspired stage to bring home the “Living in the Golden State” tag line.

“California is a special place to live, eat and enjoy dairy and the Remix campaign brings these elements together in three catchy musical and visually rich executions,” said CMAB CEO John Talbot. “This evolution of California Freestyle continues to connect with consumers. What really makes these new spots ‘sing’ are the decadent dairy dishes – from chicken and waffles and popcorn dripping with melted California butter to nachos, fries and pizza loaded with gooey California cheese.”

California Freestyle kicked off in April 2022 with the first-ever music record made of California cheese and a title track video debut during the Grammys broadcast in California.

All three videos are available at YouTube.com/RealCaliforniaMilk.

California is the leading producer of fluid milk, butter, and ice cream as well as Mozzarella, Hispanic-style cheese and dairy, and Monterey Jack. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made exclusively with sustainably sourced milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.