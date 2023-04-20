Infinity TopSeal From Seal Packaging Adds Sustainable Solution for Foodservice Caterers

Seal Packaging has introduced Infinity TopSeal™, a revolutionary and sustainable solution for food delivery businesses and foodservice caterers from restaurants to pubs and garden centres to the healthcare sector.

Last year, Seal Packaging was acquired by experienced industry professionals Kevin Curran and Sally Gabbitas, as a vehicle to launch new ranges of innovative and sustainable packaging. Their stated aim is to help their clients achieve net zero by ensuring the sustainability of its products’ raw materials, usage, and end-of-life, to protect the environment.

“At Seal Packaging, our mantra is ‘Packaging with Integrity’ and we are always seeking sustainable solutions which deliver as many operator and end-user benefits as possible,” says Kevin Curran.

The future of sustainable packaging for food-to-go

“Infinity TopSeal is a truly revolutionary packaging solution, which ticks so many boxes.

Available with single or double compartments, these microwavable fully recyclable trays keep food hotter for longer, while staying cool to the touch. They weigh less than traditional sealable options – as the material they are made from is over 60% air – and they therefore have a low carbon footprint. In short, Infinity TopSeal from Seal Packaging represents the future of sustainable top-seal packaging for food-to-go.”

Mono-material

Infinity TopSeal is a mono-material foodservice packaging solution, and is therefore 100% recyclable. The tray is made from expanded polypropylene (EPP), and the heat-sealable film lid is made from polypropylene film. EPP was developed by Klöckner Pentaplast (KP) – a global leader in materials manufacturing, headquartered in Luxemburg, with 31 facilities worldwide.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Klöckner Pentaplast, as they are one of the most proactive and innovative materials manufacturers on the global market,” says Kevin Curran.

EPP is a sustainable replacement for expanded polystyrene (EPS) which was the favoured material for making takeaway food trays and clamshell burger boxes for many years. Many retailers have already ceased using EPS and from October this year, in England, all foodservice packaging made from EPS will be banned, while a ban applied in Scotland since June 2022.

Easy-to-use, and a drop-in replacement from rigid PP containers, Infinity TopSeal can be used with existing sealing equipment, so requires no additional investment.

Secure delivery of takeaway food

Infinity TopSeal is ideal to use for food delivery businesses. EPP has exceptional insulating properties – keeping food hotter for longer by more than 10°C, compared with alternative packaging solutions. It has a low heat transfer rate, retaining heat inside the packaging while keeping the outside cooler to the touch.

As a plastic, this packaging is naturally water-resistant with no need for extra coatings or additives to keep it stable and robust to maintain food quality. It also offers best-in-class resistance to the acids, alkalis and hot oils found in many foods and sauces. This quality helps food retain heat and cuts down the risk of leakage and odour transfer.

Sealed at source, Infinity TopSeal also provides perfect tamper-evidence, which guarantees food security and delivery integrity. It ensures hygiene and eliminates the potential for tampering or product loss during delivery, which reassures customers and protects a food outlet’s reputation.

Reducing food waste

“Using Infinity TopSeal from Seal Packaging can also make a significant contribution to reducing food waste,” says Sally Gabbitas. “In factory and office canteens, at the end of each meal service, caterers can now hygienically portion and seal left-overs to freeze and use later, while in educational establishments, portioned left-overs can be sealed and sold to students. In healthcare, Infinity TopSeal enables the creation of diet- and allergen-safe meals in bulk which can then be portioned, sealed and chilled or frozen for later use.

Communicating benefits

“We are so proud of this innovative and unique sustainable packaging solution,” concludes Kevin Curran. “We launched Infinity TopSeal at the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Show at ExCeL in March and the reaction has been really exciting, with dozens of operators wanting to introduce it as soon as possible. We know that they’ll want to share all the positive benefits with their end-user customers, and to ensure that consumers understand their role, the packaging is embossed with the phrase ‘Recycle Me’.” https://www.sealpackaging.com/