California Milk Advisory Board Welcomes Dr. Ty Wagoner as Senior Manager of California Dairy Innovation Center

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board’s California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) announced the addition of Dr. Ty Wagoner as Senior Manager, a new position at CDIC.

Dr. Wagoner brings over 10 years of experience in dairy products research and innovation to the role. He got his start as a trained chef at the California School of Culinary Arts before obtaining his BS, MS, and PhD in Food Science from North Carolina State University. His career includes dairy ingredients research at NC State, two years working with Fonterra’s R&D Center (NZ) as a part of the Transforming the Dairy Value Chain Primary Growth Partnership, and a stint leading ingredient innovation in the precision fermentation industry. Dr. Wagoner’s extensive background includes the formulation of new beverages, snacks, cheese products and novel ingredients. He also led strategic initiatives and worked extensively cross-functionally with R&D and operations teams.

“Ty’s proven record of driving innovation and his deep understanding of the dairy technology landscape make him an invaluable addition to the CDIC team,” said John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board. “This new position will play a pivotal part in our expanding innovation ecosystem.”

As Senior Manager, Wagoner will help guide CDIC’s initiatives to support processors and entrepreneurs; develop projects focused on product, process and packaging innovation; and collaborate with CDIC’s partnering academic institutions.

“I’m honored to join the CDIC and contribute to its mission of advancing the dairy industry through innovation,” said Wagoner. “I’m enthusiastic about the industry’s potential and look forward to collaborating with the team to grow opportunities identified for the dairy processing community in California.”

Dr. Wagoner’s appointment underscores CDIC’s dedication to recruiting and developing top-tier talent to drive progress and innovation within the dairy industry, providing technical support to processors and entrepreneurs, and strengthening academic institutions in the state. Information about the California Dairy Innovation Center and its initiatives is available at cdic.net.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable farming practices.



