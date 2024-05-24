Gayo Azul Celebrates the Debut of Queso Fresco

Paramus NJ – The renowned Hispanic cheesemaker with a Dutch influence Gayo Azul® celebrates the debut of New Gayo Azul® Queso Fresco. Indulge in the authentic taste of Hispanic cheese with this new item. Crafted with high-quality ingredients and tradition, Gayo Azul® Queso Fresco offers a deliciously fresh and creamy flavor to elevate any dish. Gayo Azul® is a brand that represents the best of Latin American cheese, and Queso Fresco joins the range which includes Cotija, Queso Blanco, and other authentic cheeses that bring a touch of Latin flavor to any dish.

“Gayo Azul® has been a constant companion in many kitchens for years, and we are thrilled to add Gayo Azul® Queso Fresco to our lineup,” says Josh Rosen, Brand Manager at FrieslandCampina. “With the rise in Hispanic influence in cheeses and other dishes, Queso Fresco is sure to be a big hit at home to enjoy ‘Taco Tuesdays’ and other food occasions,” adds Rosen.

Gayo Azul® stands as a hallmark of excellence, crafting fresh cheese from cow’s milk, boasting a firm texture and a subtly salty mild flavor profile. Renowned for its high melting point, the cheese’s alluring consistency softens upon cooking. Gayo Azul® boasts a distinctive approach to cheesemaking, merging Dutch and Hispanic traditions. With decades of evolution and innovation, Gayo Azul® offers an array of cheeses that have found their place in kitchens across generations.

The new Queso Fresco joins the other Gayo Azul® cheese varieties, which are conveniently available in diverse offerings including:

– Cotija: A firm and crumbly Mexican aged cow’s milk cheese with a sharp, slightly salty flavor, perfect for enchiladas, tacos, and street corn toppings.

– Dutch Edam: A firmer cousin of Gouda with a rich flavor and smooth, creamy texture, ideal for cheeseboards, baking dishes, and salads.

– European Swiss: A semi-firm cheese boasting a sweet, nutty taste and iconic round holes, suitable for burgers, cold, and grilled sandwiches.

– Queso Blanco: A fresh white cow’s milk cheese with a slightly salty and mild flavor. Its young age creates an irresistibly creamy yet crumbly texture that holds its shape well, making it ideal for grilling.

– Queso Para Freir: A fresh white cow’s milk cheese with a slightly salty, mild flavor known for its higher melting point, perfect for frying, sandwiches, and baked dishes.

Gayo Azul® stands as a proud brand under the umbrella of Royal FrieslandCampina. The company enriches millions of lives across the globe by delivering dairy products infused with the essential nutrients of milk. FrieslandCampina products grace over a hundred countries with its Central Office situated in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company’s endeavors span four global market-focused business groups: Food & Beverage, Specialized Nutrition, Trading, and Ingredients. Fully owned by Zuivelcoöpate FrieslandCampina U.A., which represents 16,995 dairy farmers across the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s most prominent dairy cooperatives. For further insights, explore: www.frieslandcampina.com.

Gayo Azul® can be sampled in person at the FrieslandCampina Booth #3445 at the IDDBA in Houston or at their Booth #658 at the Summer Fancy Food Show. Visit www.gayoazul.com for more information on this special brand.

For more information about FrieslandCampina and its brands, visit www.FrieslandCampina.us.