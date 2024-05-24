Coming Soon from Pine River Pre-Pack

Newton, WI — Pine River is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of new and innovative additions to our Traditional and new Premium Cold Pack Cheese Spread lines, launching June 1st. These new offerings exemplify our commitment to providing high-quality products that cater to evolving consumer tastes and preferences.

Pine River will be showcasing these new items along with the rest of the line of products at IDDBA 2024 (booth 2415), where we eagerly anticipate connecting with both current and potential customers. Our dedicated Research & Development team has been diligently crafting a selection of enticing new flavors, poised to captivate visitors at our booth. We are delighted to introduce our latest creations – Spicy Pimento, Maple Bacon, and Vintage Reserve.

First up and a new addition to our Traditional Cold Pack Cheese Spread lineup is our Spicy Pimento offering, a fiery rendition of our beloved Pimento spread with even more Grade A cheddar shreds added. Infused with zesty pickled jalapenos, this kicked-up version delivers a delightful kick of heat, elevating the classic flavor profile to new heights of boldness and intensity.

Next on the menu and addition to our Premium Cold Pack Cheese Spread lineup is our Maple Bacon, an irresistible fusion of Grade A cheddar aged for a minimum of 9 months, complemented by a delectable maple onion jam and savory bacon. This flavorful cheddar spread boasts tantalizing notes of sweet maple, savory onion, and smoky bacon, promising a culinary experience that’s both indulgent and unforgettable.

Last but certainly not least, we present as an addition to our Premium Cold Pack Cheese Spread line, our Vintage Reserve, a revamped iteration of our popular 60-Month Anniversary spread. Crafted with white cheddar aged for a minimum of 5 years and studded with delectable 5-year cheddar chunks throughout, this rich and creamy cheddar spread promises a truly indulgent taste experience that will leave you craving for more.

In addition to our exciting flavor innovations, we are also undergoing a makeover for our Traditional and Premium line with new color schemes. As part of this refresh, we’re renaming our Mango Habanero spread to the dynamic new, Kickin’ Mango. The Kickin’ Mango will be a part of the exciting new Premium Cold Pack Cheese Spread line. We will gradually roll out this new updated look across our entire brand over time. This refresh aligns with our commitment to innovation and modernization. “We’re thrilled to introduce these innovative new flavors, adding a unique twist to the cheese spread category,” added Kayla Bohn, Sales Manager.

Stay tuned for more details on the overhaul of our current Clean Label Cold Pack Cheese Spread line, coming in September 2024 as the elegant Premier All-Natural Cold Pack Cheese Spread. This revamp includes a complete makeover and the introduction of exciting new flavors to entice your palate, such as Raspberry Chipotle and Italian Truffle. Indulge in the sweet and spicy harmony of Raspberry Chipotle, featuring raspberry jam and a subtle kick from chipotle peppers. Or savor the distinctive fusion of sharp cheddar, asiago, and monterey jack cheeses in Italian Truffle, expertly combined with Italian truffles and black peppercorns for a gourmet experience. These flavors will be available for sampling at IDDBA and are available for pre-order.

We encourage customers to request samples and place orders for these exciting new flavors. For sample requests, kindly contact Kayla Bohn, Sales Manager, or email kayla@pineriver.com.

Join us at IDDBA 2024 and embark on a flavorful journey with Pine River – Taste the Award-Winning Difference.

About Pine River Pre-Pack Founded on more than five generations of experience in the dairy industry, Pine River Cheese Spread produces three styles of award-winning Wisconsin Cheese Spread — Cold Pack Cheese Spread, Premier All-Natural Cold Pack Cheese Spread, and Shelf-Stable Gourmet Snack Spread. We also have Private Label and Food Service offering available. Our cheese spreads are crafted one batch at a time in our state-of-the-art facility in Newton, WI. For more information, visit pineriver.com.