La Vaquita Makes Donation to Support World Hunger Day

HOUSTON, TX — In commemoration of World Hunger Day and to celebrate 50 years of bringing flavor and tradition to homes across Texas, La Vaquita will donate 13,000 pounds of its popular queso fresco to the Houston Food Bank on May 28th to help local communities fight hunger. Employees from the La Vaquita plant and individuals from Dairy Farmers of America will also be onsite to volunteer.

La Vaquita has been making authentic Quesos and Cremas using original recipes from Mexico for 50 years. In honor of this milestone anniversary, “50 sí cuenta”, La Vaquita is making these 50 years really count and wants to celebrate with those who count on the brand the most: the community.

“La Vaquita was established in Houston and has a strong history with the community. The quality of our products allows families to enjoy the most flavorful traditional dishes with their loved ones. It is a way to share traditions with friends, neighbors, and others in the community,” said John Farmer, general manager of La Vaquita. “Our community is first and foremost, it’s why we do what we do. Helping out means more now than ever before, and we want to do our part to help create good memories around the dinner table during these challenging times.”

More information about World Hunger Day can be found at http://www.worldhungerday.org/

About La Vaquita®

La Vaquita® is the top-selling brand of Hispanic cheese in Houston and represents the time-honored tradition of Mexican homestead cheesemakers. Founded in Houston in 1971, La Vaquita produces a variety of authentic, flavorful quesos and cremas from recipes handed down through generations. La Vaquita® is a wholly owned subsidiary of

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). One hundred percent of DFA profits go to dairy farmers and their families. Visit LaVaquitaCheese.com to learn more about the products and find delicious recipes.