Golden Cannoli Continues SQF Level III Certification

Chelsea, MA – We are excited to announce that Golden Cannoli continues to be rated at a SQF Level III Certification. The Safe Quality Food standard is renowned by foodservice providers and retailers who require rigorous and dependable food safety management systems. They are the only GFSI recognized standard that incorporates a food quality component in addition to standards for food and employee safety. Level III is the SQF’s highest standard that can be met, and Golden Cannoli continues to excel in this area every year.

Golden Cannoli has had a long-standing commitment to excellence. Since their fathers started the business in 1970, quality, safety and family values have been at the heart of it all. After achieving Level II Certification in 2016, they knew achieving Level III was their next step. To attain Level III certification, certified SQF auditors assessed the company’s Food Safety Quality Management System (FSQMS), including vendor management, allergen control, food security, crisis management, Hazard Analysis of Critical Control Points (HACCP), and their food quality and control.

“As a family business, we’re very aware that our family name is represented by every product that leaves our factory” says Valerie Bono, owner and chief sales and marketing officer. “Achieving this certification ensures that everything that leaves our facility is made to the highest food quality and safety standards.” The Golden Cannoli team worked tirelessly to achieve this certification. When asked what’s next after this exciting achievement, Valerie said, “We are interested in continuously improving internally so our external relationships can continue to thrive post COVID. We are proud of what we have accomplished and earning a near perfect score is amazing, but the work and commitment remains our top priority so we can sustain excellence in the industry in 2021 and beyond.”

About Golden Cannoli

Founded in 1960 by two cousins, Francesco Bono and Angelo Bresciani, Golden Cannoli is the largest cannoli manufacturer in the United States. Family owned and operated, Golden Cannoli has been an industry leader in quality, innovation and customer service. Cousins Valerie, Maria, Eric and Edwin continue their fathers’ tradition in creating delicious cannoli shells, cannoli filling and cannoli chips in their 30,000 square foot facility in Chelsea, MA.