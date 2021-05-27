Festo Designs an Application-Specific Pneumatic Cylinder for Cheese Making

ISLANDIA, N.Y. – Festo recently introduced an application-specific pneumatic cylinder for cheese presses that improves consistency and quality in large operations and low-volume artisan cheese making.

The stainless-steel outer body of the Festo CRD cylinder represents the latest in sanitary innovation as its unique bell-shaped construction provides best-in-class hygienic design. These cylinders are lubricated with NSF-H1 grease, which is safe for human consumption, biodegradable, and meets FDA 21 CFT 172.878 regulations. Four bore sizes are available, with forces ranging from 678 pounds (3016 N) to 4,237 pounds (18,850 N) at 6 bar.

CRD cylinders hold accurate pressure for the desired time to ensure precise process control, which optimizes product consistency and quality. To further enhance control, Festo offers the VTEM piezo operated directional valves to synchronize large banks of cylinders in automated systems, providing maximum flexibility and product range.

Low-friction seals prolong service life. For environments experiencing intensive cleaning, Festo offers a dry-running seal option for optimum operation even when harsh washdowns have dissolved cylinder lubricant.

Festo is a one-stop-shop for a range of high-quality food and beverage pneumatic solutions, including:

The world’s first intelligent pneumatic valve, the VTEM, which offers pressure accuracy of 1%

Intelligent energy monitoring solutions

Preassembled and tested valve terminals for fast installation

Compressed air filtration systems designed for food and beverage environments

Innovative pressure regulation systems

Online engineering tools to speed design and lower development costs.

Festo also offers rapid global shipment of core products and global technical support for low inventory requirements and high throughput.

Learn more about the new pneumatic cheese press cylinder with this brochure Cheese press cylinder PSI.pdf or write to food.processing.nam@festo.com. Visit http://www.festo.com/us for the full range of Festo automation solutions and call 800-963-3786.

About Festo

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.

Connect with Festo: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube